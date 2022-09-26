India women’s under-17 team loses 1-3 to Sweden ahead of World Cup

India’s under-17 women’s team lost 1-3 to Sweden on Monday in Spain during its preparatory tour ahead of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

India, however, looked promising at the start as they competed on equal terms in an intense midfield battle that saw winger Anita Kumari get an early shot at the rival goal, which was saved.

Sweden got the scoreboard ticking in the first half, registering a goal in the 44th minute courtesy a header by Ida Gramfors . Its second goal was scored minutes after the second half kick-off as Sara Firgren turned in a rebound.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby made three changes, bringing on Sudha, Shubhangi and Shilky in place of Lynda Kom, Babina Devi and Varshika as India pressed hard to find the target.

Sweden took a 3-0 lead with Selma Astrom scoring from a cross in the 54th minute.

For India, it was Sudha Tirkey who scored in the 62nd minute and gave hopes of a comeback into the game.

Nitu Linda almost created a chance out of nowhere, as she closed down on a rival defender to snatch the ball off her feet inside the Sweden penalty area. However, the Sweden goalkeeper was close at hand, managing to gather the ball.

India continued to drive forward but couldn’t score again leaving Sweden to win the match with a 3-1 margin.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to play these matches. It will mostly be a 10-day camp in Spain and the focus is on the games now. Most of these girls are very young, they don’t have much experience in playing important games. It’s necessary to play against good opponents and it is crucial for us to have these games before the World Cup. Hopefully, it will boost the confidence of the girls,” said Dennerby, speaking to the All India Football Federation.