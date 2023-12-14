MagazineBuy Print

Adrian Luna not in Kerala Blasters squad for its ISL 2023-24 match against Punjab FC

Luna has three goals and four assists in nine matches for Kerala this season. Overall, he has 13 goals and 17 assists in the ISL.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 19:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The reason for Luna’s exclusion is not yet known. 
The reason for Luna's exclusion is not yet known.
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: The Hindu/THULASI KAKKAT

