Adrian Luna not in Kerala Blasters squad for its ISL 2023-24 match against Punjab FC

Kerala Blasters will have the services of its Uruguayan midfield-magician Adrian Luna, as he is not part of the squad, set to face Punjab FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match on Thursday
The reason for his exclusion is not yet known.
Luna has three goals and four assists in nine matches for Kerala this season. Overall, he has 13 goals and 17 assists in the ISL.
