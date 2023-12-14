MagazineBuy Print

Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE updates, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, Dianmantakos, Aimen, Azhar start for Tuskers

PFC vs KBFC: Live updates from the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters vs FC, ISL 2023-24 match from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on December 14, Thursday.

Updated : Dec 14, 2023 19:14 IST

Team Sportstar
KOCHI, Kerala, 29/11/2023: Kerala Blasters No 9 Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrates his second goal against Chennaiyin FC at the ISL match held in Kochi on Wednesday.. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu
KOCHI, Kerala, 29/11/2023: Kerala Blasters No 9 Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrates his second goal against Chennaiyin FC at the ISL match held in Kochi on Wednesday.. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT
lightbox-info

KOCHI, Kerala, 29/11/2023: Kerala Blasters No 9 Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrates his second goal against Chennaiyin FC at the ISL match held in Kochi on Wednesday.. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

  • December 14, 2023 19:14
    Triple delight for Kerala Blasters ahead of Punjab FC clash
  • December 14, 2023 19:07
    Presenting the starting lineup of Punjab FC
  • December 14, 2023 19:03
    Here’s starting XI of Kerala Blasters
  • December 14, 2023 18:52
    Punjab FC coach Staikos Vergetis’ interview

    ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC coach Vergetis looks to capitalise on positives, with hopes for success, in maiden ISL campaign

    A title win might not be in the cards, but the Greek says that genuine progress in his first Indian Super League season and having a ready team for next season would be satisfying.

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters - Streaming info

    Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch PFC vs KBFC, predicted lineups, preview and more

    PFC vs KBFC: All you need to know before the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    What happened when Kerala Blasters last played Punjab FC?

    This is the first time these two teams are playing in the ISL 2023-24. The only encounter between them took place in the Hero Super Cup late last season, which saw the Tuskers gets 3-1 win, thanks to Diamantakos, Nishu Kumar and Rahul KP. At that time, Punjab FC was named Roundglass Punjab FC. 

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    What happened in Kerala Blasters last match?

    ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos helps Blasters bounce back from the brink, hold Chennaiyin 3-3

    ISL 2023-24:Blasters’ Diamantakos and Chennaiyin’s Jordan Murray score two goals each in a six-goal thriller with both teams sharing the spoils.

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Report of Punjab FC’s last ISL match

    ISL 2023-24: East Bengal shares spoils at home after a goalless draw against a defensive Punjab FC side

    East Bengal failed to sustain the momentum of a big win and had to settle for a goalless draw against the resolute defending by the debutant Punjab FC, in an ISL-10 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. 

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Predicted lineups

    Punjab FC - Kiran; T. Abhishek Singh, K. Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias; Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashis Pradhan; Juan Mera, Krishns, Luka Majcen


    Kerala Blasters - Sachin Suresh; Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh; Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna; Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Preview

    Kerala Blasters is all set to travel Hyderabad FC in its tenth game of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season as the in-form away side eyes the top of the league table.

    Punjab FC, desperate for its first win. Punjab, weighed down by the dubious honour of longest ISL winless streak will face the in-form Kerala side. 

    Click for full preview.
  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match from outside India?

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?

    The Pubjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    When will the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match start?

    The Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, December 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

  • December 14, 2023 18:36
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Stay tuned for real time update as Tuskers takes on the newcomers in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter. 

