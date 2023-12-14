Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE updates, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, Dianmantakos, Aimen, Azhar start for Tuskers

- December 14, 2023 19:14Triple delight for Kerala Blasters ahead of Punjab FC clash
- December 14, 2023 19:07Presenting the starting lineup of Punjab FC
- December 14, 2023 19:03Here’s starting XI of Kerala Blasters
- December 14, 2023 18:52Punjab FC coach Staikos Vergetis’ interview
- December 14, 2023 18:36Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters - Streaming info
- December 14, 2023 18:36What happened when Kerala Blasters last played Punjab FC?
This is the first time these two teams are playing in the ISL 2023-24. The only encounter between them took place in the Hero Super Cup late last season, which saw the Tuskers gets 3-1 win, thanks to Diamantakos, Nishu Kumar and Rahul KP. At that time, Punjab FC was named Roundglass Punjab FC.
- December 14, 2023 18:36What happened in Kerala Blasters last match?
- December 14, 2023 18:36Report of Punjab FC’s last ISL match
ISL 2023-24: East Bengal shares spoils at home after a goalless draw against a defensive Punjab FC side
East Bengal failed to sustain the momentum of a big win and had to settle for a goalless draw against the resolute defending by the debutant Punjab FC, in an ISL-10 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
- December 14, 2023 18:36Predicted lineups
Punjab FC - Kiran; T. Abhishek Singh, K. Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias; Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashis Pradhan; Juan Mera, Krishns, Luka Majcen
Kerala Blasters - Sachin Suresh; Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh; Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna; Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos
- December 14, 2023 18:36Preview
Kerala Blasters is all set to travel Hyderabad FC in its tenth game of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season as the in-form away side eyes the top of the league table.
Punjab FC, desperate for its first win. Punjab, weighed down by the dubious honour of longest ISL winless streak will face the in-form Kerala side.Click for full preview.
- December 14, 2023 18:36Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match from outside India?
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- December 14, 2023 18:36Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?
The Pubjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
- December 14, 2023 18:36When will the Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match start?
The Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, December 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
- December 14, 2023 18:36Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Stay tuned for real time update as Tuskers takes on the newcomers in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter.
