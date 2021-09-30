My name is Amrinder Singh and I am not Punjab's ex-CM: Indian goalie caught in Twitter banter

Indian Football team’s goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been caught up in a mistaken identity mess with media houses and celebrities tagging him instead of his namesake, Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab.

The saga went so viral that both parties joined the banter with the goalie clarifying who he was and the former Chief Minister replied to the same.

"Please stop tagging me!," tweeted an exasperated Singh.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

"I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Captain Amarinder Singh made headlines after rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party surfaced after leaving Indian National Congress, a party he had been associated with for four decades.

The confusion in tagging might have been because of their twitter handles having almost the same spellings, @capt_amarinder for the politician and @amrinder_1 for the footballer.

ALSO READ | Indian women football team lands in UAE for friendly matches

Amrinder Singh, the footballer, plays for the Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand.

He has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has been left out of India’s squad for the 2021 SAFF Championship, which is set to begin on October 1, to be replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.