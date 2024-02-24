MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad

Javi Hernandez had given the Blues the lead in the second half, before Hyderabad’s Ramlunchhunga equalised, only for Sivasakthi to find the back of the net in a tight contest.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 22:26 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi in action during an ISL match
File Photo: Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi in action during an ISL match | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi in action during an ISL match | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Bengaluru FC edged Hyderabad FC with substitute Sivasakthi Narayanan scoring a late winner at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez had given the Blues the lead in the second half, before Ramlunchhunga equalised, only for Sivasakthi to find the back of the net in what was a fixture for the stands

Bengaluru started the game on the front foot, piling up attacks one after the other, continually testing the Hyderabad defence. On the half hour mark, Shivaldo Singh struck a right-footed shot from outside the box, forcing Kattimani to save. The Hyderabad keeper was kept busy from the get go.

The Blues got closer to breaking the deadlock when Sunil Chhetri was played through on goal by Williams, but his attempt could only find the side netting. Bengaluru was denied again in time added on to the first half when Slavko clipped the ball over the Hyderabad backline to set up Oliver Drost.

The Danish striker’s attempted lob over Kattimani, saw the onrushing goalkeeper make himself big to deny. Javi’s attempt from the rebound of the same play was cleared off the line.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Injury-hit Kerala Blasters hosts FC Goa as both teams look to regain winning touch

Bengaluru found itself in the lead through Javi with 72 minutes on the clock with Drost finding the Spaniard free down the left flank who lashed his shot past Kattimani to give Bengaluru the lead.

Bengaluru’s lead, however, was short lived as Ramhlungchhunga brought his side back into the game, scoring on the rebound (80’) from a Gurpreet Singh Sandhu save to level things up with just ten minutes of regulation time left to play.

Found in space down the flank, Sivasakthi beat his marker, cutting in on his left and unleashing an effort that evaded Kattimani’s dive and found its way to the bottom corner.

Bengaluru FC saw the game through, picking up three valuable points that pushes it up to eighth place on the table, four points off the final playoff spot.

The Blues takes on southern rival Kerala Blasters next, on Sunday, March 2 at the Kanteerava Stadium

Related stories

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Hyderabad FC /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

Sivasakthi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga gets two-match ban for abusing umpire
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Injury-hit Kerala Blasters hosts FC Goa as both teams look to regain winning touch
    Stan Rayan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out goalless draw; maintain top-of-table excitement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku and Mauricio miss chances for both sides leaving it all square
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga gets two-match ban for abusing umpire
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment