ISL 2023-24: Bipin grabs brace as Mumbai City cruises to win against Chennaiyin

With the win, Mumbai City is now level on points with table-topper Odisha FC, while Chennaiyin languishes in ninth place with 15 points from the same number of outings.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 22:08 IST , CHENNAI

Saikat Chakraborty
Mumbai City FC’s Bipin Singh (extreme right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chennaiyin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on February 23rd, 2024.
Mumbai City FC's Bipin Singh (extreme right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chennaiyin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on February 23rd, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC’s Bipin Singh (extreme right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chennaiyin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on February 23rd, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mumbai City FC clinched a deserved 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Second-half substitute Bipin Singh scored both goals for the Islanders, who overtook Mohun Bagan Super Giants to get level on points with league leader Odisha FC (31 points from 15 matches). The Juggernauts stay on top by goal difference.

Chennaiyin started the brighter of the two sides, creating early chances, but Mumbai gradually wrestled control of possession. Despite numerous opportunities at both ends, the first half remained goalless.

The Islanders, uncharacteristically clumsy in the early exchanges, struggled to string together passes, especially in the Marina Machans final third.

The second half saw a shift in momentum.

Mumbai upped the tempo, and its efforts bore fruit, with the Islanders getting an opportunity to take the lead after Lazar Cirkovic brought down Thaer Krouma inside the box.

ALSO READ | I-League 2023-24: Delhi beats NEROCA FC 2-1 to earn first win on the road

Lallianzuala Chhangte stood over the spot-kick but squandered his chance from the spot, and the match remained goalless.

However, it wasn’t long before the Islanders broke the deadlock.

In the 71st minute, Bipin found the net with a header from a Krouma cross.

Bipin then grabbed his brace and sealed the win in stoppage time with a stunning left-footed curler, leaving Chennaiyin with no response.

Chennaiyin, which did not have head coach Owen Coyle on the sidelines due to suspension, was a shadow of its first-half selves and rarely threatened the Mumbai goal.

The defeat leaves the Marina Machans languishing in ninth place.

Mumbai hosts FC Goa in its next match, while Chennaiyin travels to Kolkata to play East Bengal.

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

Chennaiyin FC /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

