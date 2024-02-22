Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?

Jamshedpur FC will host East Bengal FC as both teams fight it out for the play-offs spots in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC has won eight points from four games since the resumption of the league, and that has taken it to the sixth spot with 17 points from 16 games.

The Red & Gold Brigade follows it with 15 points from 14 matches in eighth place in the table, having collected its first win in its previous six ISL matches during its 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC last Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, put four goals past Punjab FC and kept a clean sheet in its last game to secure an important victory on the road, further skyrocketing its confidence since a change of guard. East Bengal FC had beaten Jamshedpur FC by 2-0 in the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which is when these two sides last squared off.

However, the Carles Cuadrat’s boys have endured a middling form since late January, and they will be keen to build upon their victory in the coming match against the high-flying Red Miners.

When and where will Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal be played? The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kick-off. How to watch Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal? The ISL match, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, will be telecast live on Sports 18SD and HD. It can be live streamed on JioCinema.

Key Players to Watch Out

Jeremy Manzorro (Jamshedpur FC)

The French playmaker has been central to the recent resurgence of Jamshedpur FC, having scored four goals and assisted once in 14 appearances this season. He has created 18 goal-scoring opportunities and averaged 49 passes per game at 79% accuracy.

His ability to both earn and create chances from set-pieces is admirable, having earned 34 fouls so far in the competition. He has made four interceptions and taken 1.5 shots per game on an average, thus being crucial in both asserting pressure on the opponents as well as putting the opportunities coming his team’s way to bed.

Nishu Kumar (East Bengal FC)

Nishu Kumar delivered a peach of a pass to assist Silva’s goal in the last match, displaying his lethal skills moving forward on the field. With six interceptions and 19 clearances, the fullback has given a fair account of his defensive abilities in his 12 ISL appearances this season.

He averages 23 passes per game at 72% accuracy and has made 10 tackles in the league. Nishu has created seven goal-scoring opportunities and produced two assists, though he is yet to find the back of the net until now. Silva is dominant in the air and that opens up chances for East Bengal FC to put teasing deliveries into the box. Nishu will be instrumental in making that happen.