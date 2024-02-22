MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?

Jamshedpur FC has won eight points from four games since the resumption of the league, and that has taken it to the sixth spot with 17 points from 16 games.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 07:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jamshedpur FC players train at the JRD Tata Sports Complex before its Indian Super League match.
Jamshedpur FC players train at the JRD Tata Sports Complex before its Indian Super League match. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Jamshedpur FC players train at the JRD Tata Sports Complex before its Indian Super League match. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Jamshedpur FC will host East Bengal FC as both teams fight it out for the play-offs spots in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC has won eight points from four games since the resumption of the league, and that has taken it to the sixth spot with 17 points from 16 games.

The Red & Gold Brigade follows it with 15 points from 14 matches in eighth place in the table, having collected its first win in its previous six ISL matches during its 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC last Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, put four goals past Punjab FC and kept a clean sheet in its last game to secure an important victory on the road, further skyrocketing its confidence since a change of guard. East Bengal FC had beaten Jamshedpur FC by 2-0 in the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which is when these two sides last squared off.

However, the Carles Cuadrat’s boys have endured a middling form since late January, and they will be keen to build upon their victory in the coming match against the high-flying Red Miners.

When and where will Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal be played?
The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kick-off.
How to watch Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal?
The ISL match, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, will be telecast live on Sports 18SD and HD. It can be live streamed on JioCinema.

Key Players to Watch Out

Jeremy Manzorro (Jamshedpur FC)

The French playmaker has been central to the recent resurgence of Jamshedpur FC, having scored four goals and assisted once in 14 appearances this season. He has created 18 goal-scoring opportunities and averaged 49 passes per game at 79% accuracy.

ALSO READ: Delhi Football files complaint about match-fixing allegations, following dubious own goals in Ahbab vs Rangers game

His ability to both earn and create chances from set-pieces is admirable, having earned 34 fouls so far in the competition. He has made four interceptions and taken 1.5 shots per game on an average, thus being crucial in both asserting pressure on the opponents as well as putting the opportunities coming his team’s way to bed.

Nishu Kumar (East Bengal FC)

Nishu Kumar delivered a peach of a pass to assist Silva’s goal in the last match, displaying his lethal skills moving forward on the field. With six interceptions and 19 clearances, the fullback has given a fair account of his defensive abilities in his 12 ISL appearances this season.

He averages 23 passes per game at 72% accuracy and has made 10 tackles in the league. Nishu has created seven goal-scoring opportunities and produced two assists, though he is yet to find the back of the net until now. Silva is dominant in the air and that opens up chances for East Bengal FC to put teasing deliveries into the box. Nishu will be instrumental in making that happen.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

Jamshedpur FC /

East Bengal /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS Updates: Match underway; Messi, Suarez start for MIA; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League: Lewandowski and Osimhen score in the first leg draw between Napoli and Barcelona in the RO16
    Reuters
  5. Napoli vs Barcelona Highlights, NAP 1-1 BAR, Champions League Round of 16 First Leg; Lewandowski and Osimhen score one each
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa suffers second straight defeat after NorthEast United secures 2-0 win
    PTI
  3. Delhi Football files complaint about match-fixing allegations, following dubious own goals in Ahbab vs Rangers game
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Turkish Women’s Cup: India officially beats an European team for the first time, wins 4-3 against Estonia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India looks for glory on Mediterranean shores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS Updates: Match underway; Messi, Suarez start for MIA; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Live streaming info: When, where to watch JFC v EBFC in Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami FC vs Salt Lake LIVE Streaming info, MLS 2024-25: Predicted XI, preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League: Lewandowski and Osimhen score in the first leg draw between Napoli and Barcelona in the RO16
    Reuters
  5. Napoli vs Barcelona Highlights, NAP 1-1 BAR, Champions League Round of 16 First Leg; Lewandowski and Osimhen score one each
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment