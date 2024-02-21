Delhi Football files complaint about match-fixing allegations, following dubious own goals in Ahbab vs Rangers game

The Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) chief Anuj Gupta filed an official complaint on Wednesday about match-fixing allegations in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) after a meeting with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey.

The AIFF chief met the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Madhur Verma and Anuj for an hour today and requested a fast-track investigation into the allegations.

The premier football division of the state was mired in controversy after a DPL match between Ahbab FC and Rangers Sports Club on February 19, saw two dubious own-goals scored by the former side, hinting at foul play.

“For the last two goals scored, it was very evident that there was a high possibility of fixing. In regards to that, at 7:30 PM the same day, I did an emergency meeting where I called all the vice presidents,” Anuj told Sportstar.

“It was a unanimous decision to suspend Ahbab FC, along with the player Md. Samim (who scored the first goal and assisted the second), and also gave a show-cause notice to Rizwan Ul Haq, who is the chairman of the Delhi Premier League sub-committee.”

Though Ahbab won the match, the video of the blatant own goals went viral on the internet, putting Indian football in choppy waters.

“One of the decisions that we took during the emergency meeting was also to file a complaint. And in the AIFF meeting, they agreed but stressed that the investigation had to start as soon as possible,” Anuj added.

Sportstar understands that more teams – other than Ahbab and Rangers – are under the scanner in the probe.

“I had a meeting with Mr. Chaubey and the joint Commissioner (today). We had a very fruitful discussion in terms of filing the complaint and what was to happen after that,” he said.

The ACB has asked for details about some matches from the DSA, and Anuj said that he, along with the whole team of Football Delhi, ‘are there to help’ with all the required information.

“He (Kalyan Chaubey) is also of the view that the kind of goals scored show that there could be a big nexus, and for that, they will (need to) get into the nitty-gritty to make sure that these things you know are not repeated again,” he added.