MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Delhi beats NEROCA FC 2-1 to earn first win on the road

Delhi’s Uzbek forward Shokhrukhbek Muratov and midfielder Rahul Rawat scored two goals early in the first half, to put their side in a comfortable position in the game.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 17:18 IST , SHILLONG - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Delhi FC scored its first away win of the year and seventh overall in the I-League 2023-24 campaign, defeating NEROCA FC 2-1 at the SSA Stadium, in Shillong, on Friday.

Delhi’s Uzbek forward Shokhrukhbek Muratov and midfielder Rahul Rawat scored two goals early in the first half, to put their side in a comfortable position in the game.

While NEROCA’s Ivorian midfielder Adama Coulibaly pulled one back around the hour mark, the side from the capital held on to clinch maximum points.

Delhi, which is seemingly fighting to maintain as much gap as possible between themselves and the relegation zone, was dealt a blow less than an hour before kick-off, when their Tajik defender Alisher Kholmurodov sustained an injury, and had to be replaced by Gaurav Rawat.

However, that change did not deter the visiting side, which now moved up to seventh in the standings, with 22 points.

While Inter Kashi and Shillong Lajong are also on the same number of points as Delhi, the former two are ahead on head-to-head record, with Shillong having played a game less.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Delhi beats NEROCA FC 2-1 to earn first win on the road
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Spin twins Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma raring to go in UP Warriorz’ title bid
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Smriti in confident space with her cricket and leadership: RCB coach Luke Williams
    PTI
  4. Liverpool’s Salah doubtful for League Cup final, Lijnders provides injury updates
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, 2023-24 Quarterfinal Day 1: Sai Kishore fifer restricts SAU to 183; Musheer, Taide score hundreds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Delhi beats NEROCA FC 2-1 to earn first win on the road
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edges out East Bengal in a added-time thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro’s added-time winner makes it a night to remember for Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC eyes momentum boost against high-flying Mumbai City
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 Highlights: JFC 2-1 EBFC, Manzorro nets winner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Delhi beats NEROCA FC 2-1 to earn first win on the road
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Spin twins Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma raring to go in UP Warriorz’ title bid
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Smriti in confident space with her cricket and leadership: RCB coach Luke Williams
    PTI
  4. Liverpool’s Salah doubtful for League Cup final, Lijnders provides injury updates
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, 2023-24 Quarterfinal Day 1: Sai Kishore fifer restricts SAU to 183; Musheer, Taide score hundreds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment