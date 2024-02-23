I-League 2023-24: Delhi beats NEROCA FC 2-1 to earn first win on the road

Delhi FC scored its first away win of the year and seventh overall in the I-League 2023-24 campaign, defeating NEROCA FC 2-1 at the SSA Stadium, in Shillong, on Friday.

Delhi’s Uzbek forward Shokhrukhbek Muratov and midfielder Rahul Rawat scored two goals early in the first half, to put their side in a comfortable position in the game.

While NEROCA’s Ivorian midfielder Adama Coulibaly pulled one back around the hour mark, the side from the capital held on to clinch maximum points.

Delhi, which is seemingly fighting to maintain as much gap as possible between themselves and the relegation zone, was dealt a blow less than an hour before kick-off, when their Tajik defender Alisher Kholmurodov sustained an injury, and had to be replaced by Gaurav Rawat.

However, that change did not deter the visiting side, which now moved up to seventh in the standings, with 22 points.

While Inter Kashi and Shillong Lajong are also on the same number of points as Delhi, the former two are ahead on head-to-head record, with Shillong having played a game less.