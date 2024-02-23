Jamshedpur FC (JFC) reclaimed the sixth spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table with a stunning victory powered by two goals late in the second half as it edged past East Bengal FC (EBFC) by 2-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.
Japanese star Rei Tachikawa bagged an equaliser in the 80th minute, which was followed by a winner by French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro in added time of the second half to snatch three points from the hands of the Red & Gold Brigade.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England Live Score updates, 4th Test Day 1: ENG 147/5; Root, Foakes rebuild innings vs IND
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal updates: Mumbai loses four wickets; Ajith Ram removes Pujara for 2
- ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edges out East Bengal in a added-time thriller
- Lalla Meryem Cup: Diksha, Pranavi in top five after first round in Morocco
- WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE