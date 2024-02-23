MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edges out East Bengal in a added-time thriller

The win helped Jamshedpur FC climb to sixth in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings while East Bengal remained eighth, with 15 points from as many games.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 12:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jamshedpur’s French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro behind a free-kick against East Bengal.
Jamshedpur’s French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro behind a free-kick against East Bengal. | Photo Credit: ISL Media / Focus Sports
infoIcon

Jamshedpur’s French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro behind a free-kick against East Bengal. | Photo Credit: ISL Media / Focus Sports

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) reclaimed the sixth spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table with a stunning victory powered by two goals late in the second half as it edged past East Bengal FC (EBFC) by 2-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Japanese star Rei Tachikawa bagged an equaliser in the 80th minute, which was followed by a winner by French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro in added time of the second half to snatch three points from the hands of the Red & Gold Brigade.

| Video Credit: FSDL / ISL Media / Sports 18

