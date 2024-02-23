ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edges out East Bengal in a added-time thriller

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) reclaimed the sixth spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table with a stunning victory powered by two goals late in the second half as it edged past East Bengal FC (EBFC) by 2-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Japanese star Rei Tachikawa bagged an equaliser in the 80th minute, which was followed by a winner by French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro in added time of the second half to snatch three points from the hands of the Red & Gold Brigade.