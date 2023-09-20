MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs former Dundee United centre-back Ryan Edwards

Born in Liverpool, the centre-back displayed leadership qualities at an early age, as he captained the Blackburn FC side that reached the final of the 2011-12 FA Youth Cup.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 19:49 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Edwards (right) last turned out for Scottish side Dundee United where he made 112 appearances and scored eight goals over three seasons in all competitions
Edwards (right) last turned out for Scottish side Dundee United where he made 112 appearances and scored eight goals over three seasons in all competitions | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Edwards (right) last turned out for Scottish side Dundee United where he made 112 appearances and scored eight goals over three seasons in all competitions | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of defender Ryan Edwards as its final foreign signing ahead of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

“We’re delighted to have Ryan Edwards on board. We’ve chased him long and hard during the summer. He had a lot of offers from other clubs. He is an outstanding centre back and a real leader, very much in the mould of Peter Hartley who I had at Jamshedpur.

“Great leadership qualities, a wonderful player and he’ll be a great addition to the squad. We look forward to welcoming him, as we do with all players, to Chennaiyin,” head coach Owen Coyle commented on the new recruit.

Edwards last turned out for Scottish side Dundee United where he made 112 appearances and scored eight goals over three seasons in all competitions; including 92 appearances in the Scottish first division.

Halfway through the 2021-22 season, Edwards was handed the captain’s armband as he led the team to a fourth place finish in the Premiership, helping his side qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League Qualification rounds. He went on to lead the side 53 times across all competitions.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri says ISL is getting better every year, cites example of Jhingan to show growth of Indian football

Born in Liverpool, the centre-back displayed leadership qualities at an early age, as he captained the Blackburn FC side that reached the final of the 2011-12 FA Youth Cup.

“I see this as a very big and exciting challenge to be joining this big club and looking forward to hopefully having a successful season,” commented Edwards on the move to the club.

The 29-year-old had spent all his time as a professional player in England before making the move to Scotland. He made 277 appearances for clubs such as Plymouth Argyle, Rochdale AFC and Blackpool FC including 136 appearances for English 4th Division side, Morecambe FC.

