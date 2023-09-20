ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC signs Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias

Punjab FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias for the Indian Super League 2023-24 season.

The 30-year-old Chatziisaias has joined the ISL side having played for clubs in Greece, Turkey and Belgium earlier.

Chatziisaias started his youth career with Omania Stavroupolis and played for Greek clubs Vataniakos FC, AO Glyfada FC and Chania FC as a senior.

He represented Panionis and later played for PAOK FC for three seasons, with whom he also won the Greek Cup.

Chatziisaias also played for the Turkish club Caykur Rizespor and went to Belgium on loan to play for Cercle Brugge.

Apologies to our Assistant Coach, but he's not Chatziisaias! 😂💥#PunjabDajoshpic.twitter.com/vEeHVK5Bh1 — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) September 20, 2023

His last stint was with Greek club Atromitos FC, where he played 55 matches and scored one goal.

“Chatziisaias becomes the final foreigner in Punjab FC’s roster and will be a key member of Staikos’s (Vergetis) team for the season ahead,” the club said in a statement.

The football director of Punjab FC Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “Dimitrios joins us having played in various countries of Europe, his experience will help to solidify our defence.”