ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC signs Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias

Chatziisaias started his youth career with Omania Stavroupolis and played for Greek clubs Vataniakos FC, AO Glyfada FC and Chania FC as a senior.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 19:00 IST , MOHALI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
 Dimitrios Chatziisaias (L) with Punjab FC Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliati
 Dimitrios Chatziisaias (L) with Punjab FC Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliati | Photo Credit: Punjab FC Media Team
infoIcon

 Dimitrios Chatziisaias (L) with Punjab FC Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliati | Photo Credit: Punjab FC Media Team

Punjab FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias for the Indian Super League 2023-24 season.

The 30-year-old Chatziisaias has joined the ISL side having played for clubs in Greece, Turkey and Belgium earlier.

Chatziisaias started his youth career with Omania Stavroupolis and played for Greek clubs Vataniakos FC, AO Glyfada FC and Chania FC as a senior.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri says ISL is getting better every year, cites example of Jhingan to show growth of Indian football

He represented Panionis and later played for PAOK FC for three seasons, with whom he also won the Greek Cup.

Chatziisaias also played for the Turkish club Caykur Rizespor and went to Belgium on loan to play for Cercle Brugge.

His last stint was with Greek club Atromitos FC, where he played 55 matches and scored one goal.

“Chatziisaias becomes the final foreigner in Punjab FC’s roster and will be a key member of Staikos’s (Vergetis) team for the season ahead,” the club said in a statement.

The football director of Punjab FC Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “Dimitrios joins us having played in various countries of Europe, his experience will help to solidify our defence.”

