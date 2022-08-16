India

Jamshedpur FC decides to field reserve squad for Durand Cup 2022

Team Sportstar
16 August, 2022 18:42 IST
Jamshedpur has decided to go with its reserve side, like fellow ISL sides FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will compete in group A with FC Goa, Mohammedan Sporting, Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force and will start its campaign against BFC.

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced its squad for the 2022 Durand Cup on Tuesday.

The tournament -- by the Indian Army on behalf of the Armed Forces -- will be played between August 16 and September 18, 2022.

Unlike Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur has decided to go with its reserve side, like fellow ISL sides FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. A former Atletico Madrid youth team coach, Carlos Santamarina, will be JFC’s head coach for the tournament.

JFC will compete in group A with FC Goa, Mohammedan Sporting, Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force. The venue for Group A is Kolkata & the matches will be distributed between the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Naihati Stadium, and Kishore Bharati Stadium.

The young players crave to play in competitive tournaments, and the Durand Cup could not have come at a better time for us.

—  Carlos Santamarina on Jamshedpur’s Durand Cup preparations

"The tournament will provide a fantastic platform for the players to know where they stand and gain competitive minutes as they play to try and win," said Santamarina.

ALSO READ | Mumbai City announces 26-man squad for Durand Cup 2022

Jamshedpur FC's first match will be against Bengaluru FC on August 17 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Jamshedpur FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav
Defenders: Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom
Midfielders: Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda
Attackers: Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari
Head Coach: Carlos Santamarina, Asst. Coach: Indranil Chakraborty, GK Coach: Subroto Dasgupta

