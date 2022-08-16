Jamshedpur FC decides to field reserve squad for Durand Cup 2022

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced its squad for the 2022 Durand Cup on Tuesday.

The tournament -- by the Indian Army on behalf of the Armed Forces -- will be played between August 16 and September 18, 2022.

Unlike Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur has decided to go with its reserve side, like fellow ISL sides FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. A former Atletico Madrid youth team coach, Carlos Santamarina, will be JFC’s head coach for the tournament.

JFC will compete in group A with FC Goa, Mohammedan Sporting, Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force. The venue for Group A is Kolkata & the matches will be distributed between the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Naihati Stadium, and Kishore Bharati Stadium.

The young players crave to play in competitive tournaments, and the Durand Cup could not have come at a better time for us. — Carlos Santamarina on Jamshedpur’s Durand Cup preparations

"The tournament will provide a fantastic platform for the players to know where they stand and gain competitive minutes as they play to try and win," said Santamarina.

Jamshedpur FC's first match will be against Bengaluru FC on August 17 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.