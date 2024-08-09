MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup: NorthEast United beats BSF to brighten quarterfinal chances

NorthEast United just needs a point against Odisha FC in its last group league outing to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 22:14 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
NorthEast United FC picked up its second successive win by blanking a BSF team 4-0.
NorthEast United FC picked up its second successive win by blanking a BSF team 4-0. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup media
infoIcon

NorthEast United FC picked up its second successive win by blanking a BSF team 4-0. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup media

NorthEast United FC picked up its second successive win by blanking a BSF team 4-0 in a Group E match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar on Friday.

A brace from Spanish striker Guillermo Fernandez and a goal each from Jithin M.S. and Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who scored from a penalty, ensured NorthEast United collected all three points to remain on top of the group league position collecting six points.

NorthEast United just needs a point against Odisha FC in its last group league outing to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Inter Kashi FC got the better of Indian Navy 2-1 in a Group B match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here to pick up its first win of the tournament.

Also read | India forward Rahim Ali joins Odisha FC on a free transfer from Chennayin FC

All the three goals happened in the second half as the Navy team took the lead in the 52nd minute through Novin Gurung. Nikola Stojanovic and the substitute Tomba Singh scored once in successive minutes to ensure the win for Inter Kashi FC, which finished its campaign with four points.

Bengaluru FC has already reached the quarterfinals from the group with an all-win record.

The result:
Group E (Kokrajhar): NorthEast United FC 4 (Guillermo 8, 48, Jithin 20, Ajaraie 90+7-pen) bt BSF FT 0.
Group B (Kolkata): Inter Kashi FC 2 (Stojanovic 65, Tomba 66) bt Indian Air Force FT 1 (Novin 52).

Durand Cup 2024

NorthEast United FC

Inter Kashi

