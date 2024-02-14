MagazineBuy Print

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, FCG 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Odei scores but ruled offsdie

FCG vs MBSG: Live score and match updates from the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 clash from the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Updated : Feb 14, 2024 19:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Boris Singh Thangjam of FC Goa in the ISL League in Chennai on Sunday
Boris Singh Thangjam of FC Goa in the ISL League in Chennai on Sunday | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Boris Singh Thangjam of FC Goa in the ISL League in Chennai on Sunday | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Catch Sportstar’s Live blog of the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. This is Karthik Mudaliar bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • February 14, 2024 19:49
    19’

    Noah plays a low-driven cross in but Bagan’s Yuste blocks it away. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:45
    13’ - Odei finds the net but ruled off-side!

    Odei finds the net with a flying volley after a cross from Brandon towards the far post. The ref calls off-side. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:43
    12’

    Mohun Bagan is yet to make an impact on the attacking front. Goa is looking very creative and active with its gameplay. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:40
    9’

    Jay Gupta and Noah play a quick one-two as FC Goa makes its way into the MBSG box. But no attempt made after that move. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:37
    7’

    FC Goa is maintaining a very high press which is forcing MBGS to clear the ball out. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:35
    5’

    Brandon plays a ball into the box to Carlos Martinez as the striker’s header hits the cross-bar. Although the player was off-side anyway. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:34
    4’

    Brandon switches the wing to left for FC Goa and finds Noah but a poor cross in the end. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:34
    4’

    Jay plays a cross from the left towards far post for FC Goa but finds no teammate. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:33
    3’

    FC Goa builds a solid attack with slow build up play thanks to pin-point passing but loses possession deep in MBSG territory. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:31
    The match kicks-off!

    Mohun Bagan starts the game off in Goa. 

  • February 14, 2024 19:27
    5 minutes to kick-off!

    FC Goa looks to maintain its unbeaten run in the ISL as Mohun Bagan will be hoping for a positive and crucial result tonight. 

  • February 14, 2024 18:37
    This is how Mohun Bagan is setting up tonight!
  • February 14, 2024 18:36
    FC Goa’s starting XI!
  • February 14, 2024 17:59
    Match Preview: FCG vs MBSG

    The unbeaten FC Goa unit welcomes Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) as the two title contenders try to build pressure on table toppers Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at 7:30 pm IST.

    With eight victories and four draws, the Manolo Marquez-coached side has been on a roll since the offset of the ISL campaign. It is currently three points adrift of the Juggernauts despite playing three fewer games than Sergio Lobera & Co.

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant raced to its first win after four games when it overcame Hyderabad FC by 2-0 on Saturday and will be hoping for the same against the massive home side. 

