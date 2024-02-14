FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, FCG 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Odei scores but ruled offsdie

Match Preview: FCG vs MBSG

The unbeaten FC Goa unit welcomes Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) as the two title contenders try to build pressure on table toppers Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at 7:30 pm IST.

With eight victories and four draws, the Manolo Marquez-coached side has been on a roll since the offset of the ISL campaign. It is currently three points adrift of the Juggernauts despite playing three fewer games than Sergio Lobera & Co.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant raced to its first win after four games when it overcame Hyderabad FC by 2-0 on Saturday and will be hoping for the same against the massive home side.