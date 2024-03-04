MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Late turnaround sees Real Kashmir overtake Sreenidi Deccan for second spot

Sreenidi Deccan remains on 33 points from 17 matches, but Real Kashmir has climbed above it to second in the I-League points table with the same points based on the head-to-head record.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 19:53 IST , HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Real Kashmir players celebrate after scoring against Sreenidi Deccan.
Real Kashmir players celebrate after scoring against Sreenidi Deccan. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Real Kashmir players celebrate after scoring against Sreenidi Deccan. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sreenidi Deccan FC lost to Real Kashmir FC 2-3, conceding two late goals in the I-League championship at Deccan Arena here on Monday.

The Deccan Warriors also saw defender Sajid Dhot sent off for two bookable offences as they lost more ground in the I-League title race, falling to their third home defeat of the season.

The first-half saw repeated stoppages and injuries take the momentum out of the game. Neither side was able to string a good passing sequence together but the Snow Leopards struck late as forward Gnohere Krizo overpowered Sajid Dhot inside the penalty area and bundled the ball into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Sreenidi Deccan came back strongly in the second-half as winger Rilwan Hassan helped it overturn the deficit with a goal and assist.

He first equalised in the 58th minute with a tap-in after Lalnuntluanga squared the ball to him inside the box and three minutes later, crossed the ball in for defender Eli Sabia to head home and give Sreenidi Deccan a 2-1 lead.

It seemed the Deccan Warriors would hold on for three points, but Sajid’s sending-off in the 86th minute changed the whole complexion of the game. From the resulting free-kick, Tariq Mir caught goalkeeper Albino Gomes off guard, and the ball flew into the back of the net from 40 yards. As the game went into stoppage time, Sabia was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, and Krizo converted the spot kick to win it for Real Kashmir.

Sreenidi Deccan remains on 33 points from 17 matches, but Real Kashmir has climbed above it to second in the I-League points table with the same points based on the head-to-head record. The Deccan Warriors travel to Punjab to face Delhi FC in its next match on March 10.

I-League /

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Real Kashmir

