MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac rues missed opportunities after loss to ‘out of league’ Qatar

India, playing without its four key players, including the goalscorer in the last match, Manvir Singh, conceded two goals in the first four minutes of each half.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 05:13 IST , Bhubaneswar - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac.
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Bhubaneswar

India coach Igor Stimac, for a chance, did not appear apoplectic after a loss. The Blue Tigers lost to the Asian Champion Qatar 3-0, its first loss in 15 games at home here on Tuesday.

But the Croat chose to call a spade a spade at the press conference where he said that the team was head and shoulders above the hosts throughout the game. 

ALSO READ | India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A

“Qatar was in a different league. The (way) they looked on the pitch, the physicality, the basic skill, the passing quality, the final third execution, it was all there,” he said.

“For us today, against a team like this, you cannot give away anything. Today, that was not the case. We had some poor reactions defensively, some poor passes, and also when we created situations of how situations in the final third we were not accurate. You know, maybe we had too much respect.”

India, playing without its four key players, including the goalscorer in the last match, Manvir Singh, conceded two goals in the first four minutes of each half.

“I appreciate our boys’ commitment and faith and that’s something which we need to take out from today’s game.

“When you go early down in the game against Qatar, you fear a heavy defeat but our boys kept playing and trying and that’s what I want from them. And that’s part of the learning process and it’s a good lesson,” Stimac said.

A dig at the infrastructure

The Indian coach did not shy away from underlining that there was a lot more work needed to strengthen football’s infrastructure in the country.

“We still need to work a lot, inside our house, our family, about everything that is connected to football. Qatar spends more on one trip coming here than we (do) all year on all selections, clear as that. Organization-wise travel, logistics, food, sleep, rest, everything needs to get better to get and it will help us in the future,” he said.

When asked if the team had decided to get ahead of itself during the qualifier, with an eye on the AFC Asian Cup, Stimac rebuked saying that the qualifying games were the ultimate priority as the team will not get enough time to prepare for the latter.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS QATAR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 QUALIFIERS HIGHLIGHTS

“Let’s stop talking about the Asian Cup. We didn’t get what we wanted. I was very clear – you give me time, I might provide results for you. Without the time, do not ask about results or anything like that. Just forget it,” he said.

Stimac had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), requesting a longer national camp ‘throughout November and December’ for the qualifiers and the Asian Cup, which could not reach fruition because of the crammed schedule of the Indian Super League (ISL).

“We’re going to do everything, but there is no time for us to work (enough) in the 12-13 days. It’s nothing to prepare the team we’re going to face Uzbekistan, who will be preparing for six weeks. I don’t consider Australia as they are (even) better than Qatar.”

India sits second in its group in the second round of World Cup qualifiers and stands a chance to qualify for the third round for the very first time if it can stick to that spot at the end of this round.

“I need to make sure that we get enough points in our group for the World Cup qualifiers. So we make sure that we have another five or six home games in the third round here and that will be a huge benefit for Indian football for the future,” he said.

Related Topics

Igor Stimac /

India /

Qatar /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi-led ARG takes on Neymar-less BRA; Kick-off at 6:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac rues missed opportunities after loss to ‘out of league’ Qatar
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Brazil vs Argentina Dream 11 Prediction, 2026 FIFA CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA v ARG predicted XI, fantasy team, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  5. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac rues missed opportunities after loss to ‘out of league’ Qatar
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Qatar H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. After India’s heartbreak in the cricket World Cup, fans look for hope in Indian football against Qatar
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Kerala Premier League starts new life without foreign players
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi-led ARG takes on Neymar-less BRA; Kick-off at 6:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac rues missed opportunities after loss to ‘out of league’ Qatar
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Brazil vs Argentina Dream 11 Prediction, 2026 FIFA CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA v ARG predicted XI, fantasy team, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  5. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment