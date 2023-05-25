India

India drawn with UAE, Maldives and China in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The U23 Asian Cup will also serve as a qualifier for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 25 May, 2023 13:56 IST
The draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three.

The draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three.

NEW DELHI

The U-23 Men’s India Team is placed alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China in Group G of the U23 AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers after the Official Draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. 

Group G of the Qualifiers will be hosted by China from September 6 to September 12, later this year. 

The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three. Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024. They will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final cast of 16 at the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The U23 Asian Cup will also serve as a qualifier for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.

The U23 Asian Cup will be the competition’s sixth edition, and India will attempt to make it to the final tournament for the first time.

India’s qualifying fixtures
September 6: India vs Maldives
September 9: China PR vs India
September 12: United Arab Emirates vs India

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Draw Result

  • ⦿Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam
  • ⦿Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar
  • ⦿Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam
  • ⦿Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan
  • ⦿Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan
  • ⦿Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau
  • ⦿Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)
  • ⦿Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines
  • ⦿Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea
  • ⦿Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia
  • ⦿Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei

