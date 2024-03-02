MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC rides on Javi’s winner to beat Kerala Blasters, storms into top six

Javi Hernandez scored the winner as Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 21:25 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Javi received a cross from Chingambam Shivaldo Singh and rattled the net with a clinical hit, securing three points for his side.
Javi received a cross from Chingambam Shivaldo Singh and rattled the net with a clinical hit, securing three points for his side. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Javi received a cross from Chingambam Shivaldo Singh and rattled the net with a clinical hit, securing three points for his side. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Bengaluru FC notched up a much-deserved 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters — the club’s first back-to-back success this Indian Super League campaign — at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Midfielder Javi Hernandez scored the winner in the 89th minute with a clean, flat strike into the bottom-right corner off a splendid first-time cross from the right by the young substitute Shivaldo Singh. The victory helped Gerard Zaragoza’s outfit rise up to sixth in the table (21 points), the last of the playoff positions.

Going into the match, the Blasters were fifth and BFC ninth. But it was the home side that played with more purpose.

Ryan Williams, stationed on the left, was heavily involved and was the recipient of many an optimistic out-ball. It was no surprise that two of the best chances in the first period fell BFC’s way.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin looks to surprise Odisha FC in last-ditch effort for top-six finish

Naorem Roshan Singh, after being put through, found himself in an advanced position but his cut-back was into no man’s land. A few minutes later, Sunil Chhetri failed to connect with a fine free-kick swung in from the right flank by Hernandez.

The second half started with BFC displaying even more verve. At 68 minutes, Chhetri had the second of his chances when Williams slid in a terrific ground ball that the skipper couldn’t get a touch on despite his outstretched leg.

Just before Hernandez scored, Blasters’ forward Fedor Cernych sent a rebound following a save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu soaring over the crossbar from six yards out. He will spend the next few days ruing the mistake.

Match result:
Bengaluru FC 1 (Javi Hernandez 89’) bt Kerala Blasters 0

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Kerala Blasters /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

