MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal

East Bengal FC settled for a gripping 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC as the Marina Machans struck through an 86th minute goal by substitute Ninthoinganba Meetei.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 21:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: FSDL / ISL

East Bengal FC settled for a gripping 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as the Marina Machans struck by coming from behind and securing a solitary point through an 86th minute goal by substitute Ninthoinganba Meetei.

As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action returned from international break, Owen Coyle and his men were dealt with an early blow as Ayush Adhikari found the back of his own net to get his team trailing in the 29th minute.

However, the home side rode on the crowd support to constantly knock the opposition’s door, as Rafael Crivellaro’s sharp creative vision blended brilliantly with Ninthoinganba’s accuracy in front of goal to ensure that they didn’t succumb to a second straight defeat at home.

With two goals and assists each, Crivellaro has made an impact many times for Chennaiyin this season. He was again at the centre of it all with an accurate pass to Ninthoinganba on the right side of the 18-yard box in the 86th minute. The 22-year-old showed no qualms in putting the ball past Prabsukhan Singh Gill and salvaged a point for his side from this match.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

East Bengal /

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Bishnoi strikes twice, Prasidh gets Smith to put India on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 retentions: How much money does Indian Premier League teams have in their purse now?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG to face Odisha FC in a do-or-die affair
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2023-24: With youngsters showing the way, Chennaiyin FC’s Coyle chooses to look at the brighter side despite draw
    Aneesh Dey
  5. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan beat Namdhari FC 2-0 to hot up title chase 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Bishnoi strikes twice, Prasidh gets Smith to put India on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 retentions: How much money does Indian Premier League teams have in their purse now?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment