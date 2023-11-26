ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal

East Bengal FC settled for a gripping 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as the Marina Machans struck by coming from behind and securing a solitary point through an 86th minute goal by substitute Ninthoinganba Meetei.

As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action returned from international break, Owen Coyle and his men were dealt with an early blow as Ayush Adhikari found the back of his own net to get his team trailing in the 29th minute.

However, the home side rode on the crowd support to constantly knock the opposition’s door, as Rafael Crivellaro’s sharp creative vision blended brilliantly with Ninthoinganba’s accuracy in front of goal to ensure that they didn’t succumb to a second straight defeat at home.

With two goals and assists each, Crivellaro has made an impact many times for Chennaiyin this season. He was again at the centre of it all with an accurate pass to Ninthoinganba on the right side of the 18-yard box in the 86th minute. The 22-year-old showed no qualms in putting the ball past Prabsukhan Singh Gill and salvaged a point for his side from this match.