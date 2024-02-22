ISL 2023-24: Manzorro’s added-time winner makes it a night to remember for Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) reclaimed the sixth spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table with a stunning victory powered by two goals late in the second half as it edged past East Bengal FC (EBFC) by 2-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Japanese star Rei Tachikawa bagged an equaliser in the 80th minute, which was followed by a winner by French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro in added time of the second half to snatch three points from the hands of the Red & Gold Brigade.

EBFC had notched its first win in six matches when it went past Hyderabad FC by 1-0 away from home last Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Highlights

While head coach Carles Cuadrat would have wanted that win to infuse confidence within the setup, it started this game on the backfoot with Manzorro and Imran Khan teasing Prabhsukhan Singh Gill with formidable efforts from in and around the 18-yard-box in the opening 15 minutes.

But it was East Bengal who finally found the breakthrough. Nandhakumar Sekar combined with their captain Cleiton Silva to catch the hosts off-guard.

Cleiton cut into the middle from the left, but his shot took a deflection off Wungngayam Muirang and landed in Nandha’s path, who shot it between the legs of TP Rehenesh to bag the opener heading into the half-time break.

JFC kept pressing after the break and finally, made it all square in the 80th minute. Nikhil Barla shot in a cross from the right and Tachikawa, renowned for his set-piece abilities, leapt and stuck his head out to get his name on the scoresheet.

Just when the match looked to be ending in a 1-1 draw, a late foul by Mohammad Rakip, trying to stop JFC’s Daniel Chima Chukwu, gave the hosts a free-kick in the second-half stoppage time.

And Manzorro made the most of the occasion, scoring the winner, following a slight deflection of Cleiton. The Men of Steel travel to Kolkata for their next match, against Mohun Bagan Super Giant next Friday (March 1).

EBFC, on the other hand, remains eighth after the loss and will host Chennaiyin FC four days later.