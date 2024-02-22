ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates

Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC will host East Bengal FC as both teams fight it out for the play-offs spots in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC has won eight points from four games since the resumption of the league, and that has taken it to the sixth spot with 17 points from 16 games.

The Red & Gold Brigade follows it with 15 points from 14 matches in eighth place in the table, having collected its first win in its previous six ISL matches during its 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC last Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, put four goals past Punjab FC and kept a clean sheet in its last game to secure an important victory on the road, further skyrocketing its confidence since a change of guard. East Bengal FC had beaten Jamshedpur FC by 2-0 in the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which is when these two sides last squared off.

However, the Carles Cuadrat’s boys have endured a middling form since late January, and they will be keen to build upon their victory in the coming match against the high-flying Red Miners.