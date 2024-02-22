MagazineBuy Print

ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates

JFC vs EBFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal, being played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Updated : Feb 22, 2024 19:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Warm up photos before Match No. 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on 11 February 2024. Adimazes/ISL
Warm up photos before Match No. 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on 11 February 2024. Adimazes/ISL | Photo Credit: Adimazes
lightbox-info

Warm up photos before Match No. 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC held at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on 11 February 2024. Adimazes/ISL | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal from the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

  • February 22, 2024 19:30
    Kick Off!

    East Bengal gets the ball rolling in Jamshedpur, looking to get an advantage in the race for the top six.

  • February 22, 2024 19:24
    Minutes to kick-off!

    The players of both teams walk out of the tunnel at the JRD Stadium in Jamshedpur. East Bengal starts in its third kit while JFC starts in its home kit of maroon and blue.

  • February 22, 2024 18:47
    Starting XI for Jamshedpur FC!
  • February 22, 2024 18:31
    Starting XI for East Bengal!
  • February 22, 2024 18:11
    Match Preview

    Jamshedpur FC will host East Bengal FC as both teams fight it out for the play-offs spots in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture on Thursday.

    Jamshedpur FC has won eight points from four games since the resumption of the league, and that has taken it to the sixth spot with 17 points from 16 games. 

    The Red & Gold Brigade follows it with 15 points from 14 matches in eighth place in the table, having collected its first win in its previous six ISL matches during its 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC last Saturday. 

    Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, put four goals past Punjab FC and kept a clean sheet in its last game to secure an important victory on the road, further skyrocketing its confidence since a change of guard. East Bengal FC had beaten Jamshedpur FC by 2-0 in the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which is when these two sides last squared off. 

    However, the Carles Cuadrat’s boys have endured a middling form since late January, and they will be keen to build upon their victory in the coming match against the high-flying Red Miners.

