ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates

- February 22, 2024 19:30Kick Off!
East Bengal gets the ball rolling in Jamshedpur, looking to get an advantage in the race for the top six.
- February 22, 2024 19:24Minutes to kick-off!
The players of both teams walk out of the tunnel at the JRD Stadium in Jamshedpur. East Bengal starts in its third kit while JFC starts in its home kit of maroon and blue.
- February 22, 2024 18:47Starting XI for Jamshedpur FC!
- February 22, 2024 18:31Starting XI for East Bengal!
- February 22, 2024 18:11Match Preview
Jamshedpur FC will host East Bengal FC as both teams fight it out for the play-offs spots in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 fixture on Thursday.
Jamshedpur FC has won eight points from four games since the resumption of the league, and that has taken it to the sixth spot with 17 points from 16 games.
The Red & Gold Brigade follows it with 15 points from 14 matches in eighth place in the table, having collected its first win in its previous six ISL matches during its 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC last Saturday.
Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, put four goals past Punjab FC and kept a clean sheet in its last game to secure an important victory on the road, further skyrocketing its confidence since a change of guard. East Bengal FC had beaten Jamshedpur FC by 2-0 in the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which is when these two sides last squared off.
However, the Carles Cuadrat’s boys have endured a middling form since late January, and they will be keen to build upon their victory in the coming match against the high-flying Red Miners.
