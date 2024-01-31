ISL 10 LIVE Score: JFC 0-0 NEUFC, Jamshedpur FC v NorthEast United updates, Indian Super League 2023-24

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action returns with Jamshedpur FC hosting NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on January 31, 2024. Both the clubs endured middling runs in the first half of the campaign, winning twice each in their 12 matches so far.

However, the Highlanders and their outings have garnered significantly more applause because they were coming into this season on the back of a disappointing performance back in 2022-23.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE SCORE

Under new head coach Juan Pedro Benali, the club has turned a new chapter, often delivering inspiring outings and managing to draw half of their games (6) in the league.

It rewarded Benali with a contract extension till 2024-25, with an option to lengthen it to another campaign. This allows the Spaniard more cushion and time to work on his squad, bring in players suiting his profile and put together a unit that can defeat the best of outfits on their day.

What’s at stake?

Jamshedpur FC

Jamil is a proven winner in the Indian footballing circuit, having propelled the underdogs Aizawl FC to title success in the 2016-17 I-League season. He has had brief stints with the Highlanders between 2020-22 as well, but overall factors didn’t fall in place for them to scale such heights with him.

With teams such as Mumbai FC, East Bengal FC, Bengaluru United FC in his managerial CV, Jamil is someone who knows the inside out of Indian football and is hence well-placed to maximise the strengths of the domestic contingent of Jamshedpur FC.

Jamil might embrace a slightly different approach, strengthening the backline, bringing sharp, piercing wingers into play and demanding ruthless efficiency from the strikers. Thankfully, he has a forward of Daniel Chima Chukwu’s caliber in his ranks, who can carry out those duties well. The Red Miners are undoubtedly in for an entertaining ride in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

NorthEast United FC

There will be added responsibility on Benali’s shoulders to build upon the laudable performances NEUFC has delivered so far. Victories have been far and few in between but gritty outcomes have ensured that it is amongst the playoffs spots midway into the campaign.

It finished second in the Group B of the Kalinga Super Cup, winning 4-1 against ISL table topper Kerala Blasters FC in its last encounter. However, the ISL is set to present different challenges altogether, and it needs to hit the ground running straightaway as a few slip-ups will mean that it will keep falling down in the points table.

Benali has devised an impressive way to extract points from matches even if his team is unable to cross the finishing line and bag the elusive victory. Now is the time to add up on that and ensure they notch timely wins to further strength their spot in the standings.