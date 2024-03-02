ISL 2023-24: Guarrotxena’s brace guides Mumbai City to a 3-2 win against Punjab FC

Mumbai City FC levelled league-leader Odisha FC in the points table with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the high-flying Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Despite both teams having 35 points each, Odisha FC (+15) holds the edge against the Islanders (+14) in the standings due to a better goal difference currently.

The reverse fixture between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC was a gripping 2-1 affair where the latter had blown away a one-goal lead. The latest fixture followed the same course.

The duo of Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan Gill struck once each within two minutes to help the ISL debutant head into the halfway mark with a slender 2-1 lead.

However, the Islanders answered with the former FC Goa talisman, Iker Guarrotxena, bagging a brace in the second essay of the match to notch their 10th victory of this ISL season.

Starting the proceedings in the 17th minute was Bipin Singh, who made his 100th appearance for Mumbai City FC in the match, becoming the first-ever Indian player to do so for the Islanders.

As the Islanders pierced through the Punjab FC defence with some serious pace, Bipin unleashed an effort that the opposition goalkeeper Ravi Kumar blocked, but the rebound led to Lallianzuala Chhangte who netted it past the home team custodian with extreme ease.

Tables turned 20 minutes later though, with Punjab FC matching the Mumbai City FC offence toe-to-toe.

French playmaker Talal was at the centre of it all yet again, dazzling the duo of Rahul Bheke and Mehtab Singh with his crafty footwork before curling it in from the left corner of the 18-yard-box.

Two minutes later, Talal drilled inside the Mumbai City FC backline and chipped in a cross for Wilmar Jordan Gil, who nodded the ball to give his side a temporary lead.

The Islanders emerged as a potent force in the second half, maintaining the upper hand in the proceedings, primarily spearheaded by the individual brilliance of Guarrotxena.

Eight minutes into the second half, he took matters upon his own hands to charge right through the centre of the Punjab FC box, taking their entire backline aback.

Suresh Meitei managed a hasty clearance, but the ball scrapped back to Guarrotxena, who slotted it past Ravi Kumar to catch hold of the equaliser.

With three wins in their last four matches prior to this match, Punjab FC began opening up, testing their luck upfront, but it also left them exposed on the counter in the back.

Eleven minutes after the equaliser, central midfielder Jayesh Rane carved open the Punjab FC defence with a through ball that was directed to Guarrotxena. The Spaniard produced a finish straight out of the textbook, sealing the win and keeping his team’s hopes of retaining the ISL League Winners Shield title upbeat.