ISL 2024-25: Shield winner Mohun Bagan looks to start league on a high after Durand Cup heartbreak

Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina will have big shoes to fill, as the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winning side starts the new league season against Mumbai FC on September 13..

Under former coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the Mariners had won their maiden Shield last season and also finished as runner-up in the ISL Cup final, after losing 1-3 to Mumbai City.

“Pressure is not a problem for me. Last season was great, but it’s past. We are not going to win matches thinking about that. We have to beat our opponents in the 90 minutes. I’m working for the future,” Molina said.

Molina said that Mohun Bagan will stick to a uniform plan for all contests this season, including the AFC Champions League Two. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Defending champion Mohun Bagan slipped from a 2-0 lead to lose to NorthEast United FC no penalties in the Durand Cup final last week.

“We not happy, it’s a lesson for all of us. That’s football, we can’t be thinking in the past we have to look forward,” Molina added, saying that the team will stick to a uniform plan for all contests this season, including the AFC Champions League Two.

RELATED: Mohun Bagan SG beats 10-man East Bengal FC on penalties in exhibition match played in Lucknow

“It’s not different plans for different competitions. We are going to prepare in the best way and try to win, no matter who we play, where we play, or which competition it is.

“We have to prepare in the best way possible every day —today for Mumbai, then for the next match, and then the one after that. I will try to make the best selection for every match, and we have to support the players from the sidelines,” he said.

India midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan, who suffered a career-threatening ACL injury to be out of the last season, will also look to make a comeback in time before the opening match against the Islanders.

Ashique Khuriniyan in action for Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League in the 2022-23 season. He was out for most of the last season with an ACL injury. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

“I’ve started training and it’s good now. I’m really excited to make a comeback after I completely missed the last season. It’s always difficult when you get injured, but it’s about staying positive, some good days will come. I was waiting for my time,” he said.

On his injury and rehab, he said: “I didn’t know anything other than football. It’s my second injury, I was always positive of a comeback. It’s all about how hard you work and how good is your rehab.

(with inputs from PTI)