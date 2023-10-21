MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Home team Jamshedpur favourite against newcomer Punjab

Punjab secured its first point of the season after drawing its first home game 1-1 to NorthEast United FC at New Delhi.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 17:39 IST , JAMSHEDPUR - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam (L) with head coach Staikos Vergetis
Punjab midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam (L) with head coach Staikos Vergetis | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Punjab midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam (L) with head coach Staikos Vergetis | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Punjab FC (PFC) will face Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in their fourth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, with the match scheduled to kick-off at 8 PM.

Punjab secured its first point of the season after drawing its first home game 1-1 to NorthEast United FC at New Delhi. Jamshedpur FC will be confident on its home turf, beating Hyderabad FC 1-0 in its previous encounter.

FOLLOW: East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said,” The previous games and the results are history for us, and we are only focused on the game tomorrow. We are playing against a side that plays well at home, and we know that the game is not going to be easy. We have a plan for the game, and I expect my players to stick to the plan and deliver a good result for us”.

Punjab midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam during the pre–match press conference said, “It is going to be a very important match for the team, and we are going to put all our efforts into getting a victory out of the match. Jamshedpur is a strong team, and we are expecting them to come all out against us in front of their home fans, but the team is ready for the challenge”.

Punjab FC has one point from three matches, while Jamshedpur FC has four points from three matches.

