East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2023-24: EBFC 0 - 0 FCG; Siverio and Cleiton lead the line for EBFC - match updates

Key Updates
- October 21, 2023 17:25Almost time!
The players make their way out to the middle. East Bengal in their traditional red and gold jersey. Goa wearing its white away strip. Time for the National anthems.
- October 21, 2023 17:24A different home ground this time for EBFC!
- October 21, 2023 17:20ISL Standings 2023/24
East Bengal currently at 7th with four points from three games.
FC Goa currently stands third with six points after two wins from two.
- October 21, 2023 17:12East Bengal vs FC Goa Head-to-Head:
Played – 6
East Bengal FC – 1
FC Goa – 3
Draws – 2
- October 21, 2023 16:41FC Goa Starting XI
- October 21, 2023 16:41East Bengal Starting XI
- October 21, 2023 16:38Key Players
Naorem Mahesh Singh (East Bengal FC)
Naorem Mahesh Singh is one of the most developed Indian attackers lately, having already scored once in this campaign. His gameplay on the flank and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities make him a definite offensive threat for the Gaurs.
Raynier Fernandes (FC Goa)
The 27-year-old is donning an advanced role under Marquez and has already bagged an assist in their opening game of the season. Raynier’s widespread vision with the ball at his feet always keeps the opposition’s backline on their toes.
- October 21, 2023 16:01MATCH PREVIEW
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action will resume after the international break with East Bengal FC taking on FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
FC Goa secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in its previous match whereas Carles Cuadrat and his men were edged past 2-1 by Bengaluru FC in Matchweek 3. The two teams will be eyeing promising results in this game after beginning their respective campaigns fairly strongly so far.
What’s at stake?
East Bengal FC
The Red and Gold Brigade have accumulated a win, draw, and loss each in their three games until now. Despite performing impressively, they need to garner more points moving forward and Cuadrat will be well aware of that being an ex-ISL champion himself.
FC Goa
Manolo Marquez has gotten his team playing football his way and its relentless spirit in successfully chasing the winner until the last minute against Odisha FC displayed that. Away from home, this is a fantastic opportunity for them to build on that success and not take their foot off the gas.
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2023-24: EBFC 0 - 0 FCG; Siverio and Cleiton lead the line for EBFC - match updates
- England vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA 306/5 (44); Klaasen, Jansen eye 350-plus total vs ENG
- Indian sports news wrap, October 21
- Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Dutt removes Asalanka, Dhananjaya joins Samarawickrama
- Sindhu loses to Marin in Denmark Open semifinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE