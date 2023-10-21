East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2023-24: EBFC 0 - 0 FCG; Siverio and Cleiton lead the line for EBFC - match updates

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 action will resume after the international break with East Bengal FC taking on FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

FC Goa secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in its previous match whereas Carles Cuadrat and his men were edged past 2-1 by Bengaluru FC in Matchweek 3. The two teams will be eyeing promising results in this game after beginning their respective campaigns fairly strongly so far.

What’s at stake?

East Bengal FC

The Red and Gold Brigade have accumulated a win, draw, and loss each in their three games until now. Despite performing impressively, they need to garner more points moving forward and Cuadrat will be well aware of that being an ex-ISL champion himself.

FC Goa

Manolo Marquez has gotten his team playing football his way and its relentless spirit in successfully chasing the winner until the last minute against Odisha FC displayed that. Away from home, this is a fantastic opportunity for them to build on that success and not take their foot off the gas.