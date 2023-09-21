MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Here is everything to know about how you can watch the opening match of ISL 2023-24 between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 07:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC team during the training session ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) football match against Bengaluru FC at Panampily Govt Higher Secondary School ground in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu./The Hindu
Kerala Blasters FC team during the training session ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) football match against Bengaluru FC at Panampily Govt Higher Secondary School ground in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu./The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters FC team during the training session ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) football match against Bengaluru FC at Panampily Govt Higher Secondary School ground in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu./The Hindu

Six months after its controversial walkout in the playoffs, the Kerala Blasters meet Bengaluru FC again in the Indian Super League, this time in the season-opener at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri says ISL is getting better every year, cites example of Jhingan to show growth of Indian football

And the Blasters, who suffered a heavy fine while the head coach Ivan Vukomanovic took a 10-match suspension which is not yet over, have pushed away all the bitterness from their mind.

Read full preview HERE

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

