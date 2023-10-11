Kerala Blasters defender Aiban Dohling ruled out of ISL 2023/24 season

Kerala Blasters Defender Aiban Dohling has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023/24 season after picking up an injury against Mumbai City FC.

The left-back exited the field against Mumbai at around the 40th minute mark and further diagnosis has confirmed that the problem will be quite a prolonged one.

The 27-year old joined Kerala Blasters ahead of the current season from FC Goa and made his debut in the opening day victory over Bengaluru FC.

“Absolutely devastated to have picked up this injury at such a crucial time in the season. Gutted I won’t be able to play any further part in the Indian Super League for my team Kerala Blasters,” the defender posted on Instagram.

“But now it’s all about supporting the boys and getting behind them. I’m going to give everything I have to make sure i come back stronger than before,” he added.