ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC forward Salam Johnson ruled out for the season

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC confirmed that its forward Salam Johnson Singh has been ruled out for the ISL 2023-24 season, on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 21:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC confirmed that its forward Salam Johnson Singh has been ruled out for the ISL 2023-24 season 
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC confirmed that its forward Salam Johnson Singh has been ruled out for the ISL 2023-24 season  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC confirmed that its forward Salam Johnson Singh has been ruled out for the ISL 2023-24 season, on Tuesday.

Bengaluru FC said in a statement on X (formerly called Twitter) that the youngster is suffering from a knee injury he sustained against Kerala Blasters in the Durand Cup 2023.

“Johnson recently went through a surgical procedure in Mumbai  has begun rehabilitative treatment at the Inspire Institute of Sport and his return will be determined in due course,” the club wrote.

The Manipur based centre forward, began his career at the SAI Centre in Guwahati and was part of the East Bengal Under-18 side in the I-League in 2019.

During the 2022-23 season, Johnson picked up five goals and one assist in the I-League, as Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU) finished fourth.

ALSO READ | AFC Asian Cup a great start to continue FIFA World Cup 2022 legacy: Qatar LOC chief, Jassim

Salam was named Emerging Player of the Year in the I-League’s list of award winners in 2022-23, and joined the Blues back in June on a three year contract ahead of its 2023-24 Indian Super League campaign.

Bengaluru FC is currently ninth in the league table, having one win and two losses so far. It faces FC Goa next on October 25 at its home, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

