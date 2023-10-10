MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG: KL Rahul to continue at No. 5, as India intends to stick with batting order against Afghanistan

The batting coach said, “We can go with three seamers, we can go with all-rounders, we have three very good spinners and we have the batting unit which can adapt and play in any condition.”

Published : Oct 10, 2023 20:15 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Indian team members stands for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Indian team members stands for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian team members stands for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Adaptability and following the process were the twin dogmas that India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour stressed upon here on Tuesday ahead of India’s World Cup game against Afghanistan on Wednesday. 

Briefing sports writers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rathour said that this Indian team has the right personnel and can adapt to different conditions, “We understand it is nine different venues, nine different wickets. But the strength of this team is adaptability.”

K.L. Rahul’s unbeaten 97, batting at number five against Australia, along with Virat Kohli’s 85 may have swung the game India’s way but Rathour is in no mood for tinkering with the batting order and promoting Rahul to the number four slot.

“Not at the moment because he (Rahul) is doing so well at number five and Shreyas has done really well for us at number four. So absolutely no temptation,” said the former Indian cricketer. 

READ MORE: ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli and Rahul’s ability to hold nerves ensured India had last word against Australia 

Asked about Afghanistan perhaps being a surprise factor even if under-rated, Rathour countered, “Just looking to focus on the process. We just look to do our things right and I am sure we have the team with the results. If we do our things right, the results will be taken care of. So that is what the focus is on.”

As for clues to Wednesday’s playing eleven, Rathour offered a straight bat, “It is too premature to answer this question. Captain and coach are looking at the wicket, they will assess the surface and then decide. We haven’t had any discussion yet. We have the personnel to play on different surfaces,”

The batting coach added, “We can go with three seamers, we can go with all-rounders, we have three very good spinners and we have the batting unit which can adapt and play in any condition.” 

READ MORE: IND vs AFG, World Cup: Afghanistan is far better at playing spin bowling, says captain Shahidi

On in-form batter Shubman Gill, who failed to make it to the playing eleven in India’s clash against Australia after falling ill, Rathour said that the opener is recovering well in Chennai.

