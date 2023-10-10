Australia done, Afghanistan next: India looks to continue winning momentum before prized IND vs PAK clash

Deep in the heart of Delhi with its symbols of power, tree-lined roads, dry heat and dodgy air, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Firoz Shah Kotla for the old fans, geared up for Wednesday’s World Cup clash between India and Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the sun beat down on the turf, painters got busy dabbing sponsor logos on the outfield and the public address system cleared its throat with English songs and there was even an impromptu interlude with shades of Arabic music.

The venue, a witness to many a stellar deed with the prime being Anil Kumble’s ‘Perfect 10’, should help the Indian caravan roll smoothly.

Having got past Australia in Chennai, Rohit Sharma’s men start as the obvious favourite but a little statistical detail remains: India and Afghanistan were once locked in a tie in an Asia Cup match in Dubai in 2018.

The Men in Blue will be without the dengue-affected Shubman Gill, who is recuperating in Chennai.

Having fatally dallied outside the off-stump against the Aussies, Ishan Kishan could get another shot at redemption atop the batting tree. Rohit and Shreyas Iyer too need to move on from their ducks in the previous outing. Still, India’s batting packs a punch, especially with Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul offering solidity and runs.

Kohli-Rahul stitch up India's highest fourth-wicket partnership at the ODI World Cup.



The pair broke the record previously held by Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli.



More Details - https://t.co/GskqoHj39a#INDvsAUS#CWC23#CricketWorldCup2023pic.twitter.com/lIXfPAZvcc — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 8, 2023

India aims at incremental progress with the immediate focus being on the latest contest – a philosophy that Rohit has often reiterated in press conferences.

It remains to be seen whether the management would rest the odd bowler, just as a breather before Saturday’s high-voltage tussle against Pakistan at Ahmedabad.

In a long championship involving constant travel, fitness management, specific to bowlers, remains critical. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder offering balance, can warm up more against a lesser-fancied rival.

The backyard-vibe that India feels, will also be felt by the visitor as Delhi has been used as a home base by Afghanistan.

Many Indians would link their first association with Afghanistan through Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala, which is often a part of school textbooks. That pastoral Afghanistan of the past is now grappling with a loss of individual liberties. In this grim context laced with melancholy, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s men step in offering hope that goes beyond the cover-drives and googlies.

"Ishan Kishan had no business playing a shot like that on his very first delivery in World Cup cricket"@kcvblr lists his takeaways from the #INDvAUS blockbuster in Chennai last night



Match report ➡️ #CWC23 | #WorldCup2023pic.twitter.com/XFb1ZJU1p0 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 9, 2023

Rashid Khan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, as always, remains the key. But as Shahidi mentioned, just spin can’t be the only weapon as the batters, including himself, need to score.

The middle-order has to back openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. With former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja as its mentor, Afghanistan has another good resource to bank upon while India remains keen to pen its winning signature on a surface that had a mild green tinge on the eve of the match.