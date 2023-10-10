Siraj, Gill in contention for ICC September Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today revealed the latest players shortlisted for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for September.

Mohammed Siraj enjoyed a return to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI rankings for bowlers in late September and was the chief architect of India’s success in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup with a remarkable bowling display.

ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav says bowling with extra pace key to resurgence

Shubman Gill will be hoping to win his second Player of the Month prize after his run-scoring heroics in the Asia Cup continued into the subsequent ODI series against Australia.

Dawid Malan is the third player nominated after his superb showing in the limited overs series against New Zealand.

Chamari Athapaththu wins her second Player of the Month nomination after her batting and bowling contributions inspired Sri Lanka’s first-ever series win on English soil.

South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk and Laura Wolvaardt’s exploits in the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan and New Zealand. earn them the other nominations in the contest.