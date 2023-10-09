ICC World Cup 2023: It was a difficult pitch, but I showed more aggression, says Santner after fifer

New Zealand’s star performer with the ball, Mitchell Santner, who returned with a match-winning, five-wicket haul against Netherlands in the World Cup match here on Monday, said they did well as a bowling unit to script a big win after the batters did their job.

“We tried not to be complacent. For, The Netherlands is a very good side too and it was good to pick two points from this game also,” he said.

“It was a difficult pitch, slightly on the slower side. Nice to be amongst wickets again though I didn’t bowl as well as I did in the opener against England,” Santner said, “But, I showed a little bit more aggression.”

AS IT HAPPENED: New Zealand vs Netherlands highlights

For his part, Colin Ackermann, who was the highest scorer for Netherlands (scoring a 73-ball-69), said they played good cricket in patches.

“We needed partnerships in chasing such a big score. We thought of a firm base, something like the scoreline reading 150 for four in 30 overs. But lost quick wickets,” he said.

“It is important we put together (a better show) in all three departments. After a couple of days rest, we hope to come back strongly in conditions which should be different.”