MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: It was a difficult pitch, but I showed more aggression, says Santner after fifer

New Zealand’s bowler Mitchell Santner, had a match-winning, five-wicket haul against Netherlands in the World Cup, as the Black Caps won its second match on the trot.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 23:19 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
New Zealand’s Santner celebrates taking five wickets against Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 game.
New Zealand’s Santner celebrates taking five wickets against Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 game. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/ The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Santner celebrates taking five wickets against Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 game. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/ The Hindu

New Zealand’s star performer with the ball, Mitchell Santner, who returned with a match-winning, five-wicket haul against Netherlands in the World Cup match here on Monday, said they did well as a bowling unit to script a big win after the batters did their job.

“We tried not to be complacent. For, The Netherlands is a very good side too and it was good to pick two points from this game also,” he said.

“It was a difficult pitch, slightly on the slower side. Nice to be amongst wickets again though I didn’t bowl as well as I did in the opener against England,” Santner said, “But, I showed a little bit more aggression.”

AS IT HAPPENED: New Zealand vs Netherlands highlights

For his part, Colin Ackermann, who was the highest scorer for Netherlands (scoring a 73-ball-69), said they played good cricket in patches.

“We needed partnerships in chasing such a big score. We thought of a firm base, something like the scoreline reading 150 for four in 30 overs. But lost quick wickets,” he said.

“It is important we put together (a better show) in all three departments. After a couple of days rest, we hope to come back strongly in conditions which should be different.”

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Netherlands /

Mitchell Santner /

Colin Ackermann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: It was a difficult pitch, but I showed more aggression, says Santner after fifer
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. PKL Auction 2023 Highlights, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Maninder returns to Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cricket in 2028 LA Olympic Games: Sport to make Summer Olympics return after 128 years in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: It was a difficult pitch, but I showed more aggression, says Santner after fifer
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Santner picks five as New Zealand thumps Netherlands to continue winning run
    V.S. Aravind
  3. PAK vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bradburn baking on Nawaz’s experience to challenge Sri Lanka on Indian soil
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India begins men’s ICC World Cup 2023 with win over Australia, Gavaskar says ‘well begun is half done’
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. PAK vs SL: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf cancels plan to attend Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: It was a difficult pitch, but I showed more aggression, says Santner after fifer
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. PKL Auction 2023 Highlights, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Maninder returns to Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cricket in 2028 LA Olympic Games: Sport to make Summer Olympics return after 128 years in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment