Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues

The India senior men’s 2023/24 domestic season will resume with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.
The tournament starts on October 16 with several India and IPL stars returning to action for their respective state teams. The final will be held on November 6 in Mohali.
In the 2022-23 edition, Mumbai won its first title after beating Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in the final.
Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.
SMAT 2023-24 format and groups
The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Elite Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and seven in Groups E and F. It will be played in five cities - Jaipur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Mohali and Dehradun - with all the knockout matches set to be played in Mohali.
Elite A (Jaipur): Haryana, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Baroda, J&K
Elite B (Mumbai): Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Services, Sikkim, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Chandigarh
Elite C (Ranchi): Punjab, Saurashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra, Goa, Manipur, Railways
Elite D (Mohali): Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Bengal, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Rajasthan
Elite E (Dehradun): Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 squads
