Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Here’s a look at the full match schedule, venues, time and teams featuring in the SMAT 2023-24 from October 16 to November 6.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 09:52 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Defending SMAT champion Mumbai is placed in Elite Group A.
Defending SMAT champion Mumbai is placed in Elite Group A. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
The India senior men’s 2023/24 domestic season will resume with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.

The tournament starts on October 16 with several India and IPL stars returning to action for their respective state teams. The final will be held on November 6 in Mohali.

In the 2022-23 edition, Mumbai won its first title after beating Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in the final.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

SMAT 2023-24 format and groups

The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Elite Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and seven in Groups E and F. It will be played in five cities - Jaipur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Mohali and Dehradun - with all the knockout matches set to be played in Mohali.

Elite A (Jaipur): Haryana, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Baroda, J&K

Elite B (Mumbai): Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Services, Sikkim, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Chandigarh

Elite C (Ranchi): Punjab, Saurashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra, Goa, Manipur, Railways

Elite D (Mohali): Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Bengal, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Rajasthan

Elite E (Dehradun): Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 squads
Delhi: Yash Dhull (c), Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat(wk), Himmat Singh(vc), Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Dev Lakra, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Sani, Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Lakshay Thareja(wk), Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sharma, Jonty Sindhu.
J&K: Shubham Khajuria (C), Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir, Rasikh Salam, Yudhvir Singh and Umran Malik.
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, LR Chethan, Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath BR (WK), K Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Pravid Dubey, Shrijith KL (WK), R Samarth.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil.
Meghalaya: Riboklang Hynniewta, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Arien Bonchang Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Junjun M Sangma, Mewada Shylla, Sanvert Kurkalang, Kilco R Marak, Lerry G Sangma, Ram Gurung, Anish Charak, Akash K Choudhary, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi, Nahul Verma.
Tamil Nadu: Washington Sundar (c), B Sai Sudharsan (vc), N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, G Ajitesh, B Aparajith, R Sanjay Yadav, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, CV Varun, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Rampal Sen and Sandeep Warrier
Hyderabad: Tilak Varma (c), CV Milind (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Rahul Singh, Rohit Rayudu, Rahul Buddi, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Radesh, Bhavesh Seth, T Ravi Teja, Rakshan Readdi, E Sanketh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniket Reddy, Shaunak Kulkarni, Aman Rao
Maharashtra: Kedar Jadhav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Siddharth Mhatre, Ankeet Bawrne, Mandar Bhandari, Dhanraj Shinde, Prashant Solanki, Vicky Ostwal, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vijay Pawale, Nikhil Naik, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rushab Rathod.
Odisha: Govinda Poddar (c), Sandeep Pattanaik, Shantanu Mishra, Rajesh Dhupar, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Swastik Samal, Prabin Luha, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Soubhagya Rout, Prayash Singh, Debabrata Pradhan, Harshit Rathod, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa.

Related Topics

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
