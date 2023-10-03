MagazineBuy Print

Saurashtra records lowest Irani Cup total, all out for 79 against Rest of India

Chasing a 255-run target, Jaydev Unadkat’s men were skittled by a spin attack led by left-armer Saurabh Kumar’s six-wicket haul (6/43).

Published : Oct 03, 2023 17:16 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Saurabh Kumar picked 10 wickets in the match as Rest of India won the Irani Cup over Saurashtra.
Saurabh Kumar picked 10 wickets in the match as Rest of India won the Irani Cup over Saurashtra. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

Saurabh Kumar picked 10 wickets in the match as Rest of India won the Irani Cup over Saurashtra. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Defending Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra was bundled out for 79 in a 175-run defeat by Rest of India in the Irani Cup at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chasing a 255-run target, Jaydev Unadkat’s men were skittled by a spin attack led by left-armer Saurabh Kumar’s six-wicket haul (6/43). Shams Mulani and off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked up the remaining wickets as RoI bagged the title.

Saurabh finished with a match haul of 10 wickets.

Saurashtra’s fourth-innings total is the lowest-ever in Irani Cup history, the previous lowest being 83 by RoI against Bombay in 1964.

In its previous Irani Cup final at the start of the 2022-23 season, Saurashtra was bowled out for 98, the sixth-lowest total in the tournament during an eight-wicket defeat.

After being forced to bowl first this time, Saurashtra bowled out RoI for 314 before conceding a 100-run lead in the first-innings. However, Saurashtra clawed back early on Day 3 of the final, with left-arm spinner Parth Bhut’s career-best figures of seven for 53 bundling RoI for 160.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

