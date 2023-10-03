Saurashtra records lowest Irani Cup total, all out for 79 against Rest of India

Defending Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra was bundled out for 79 in a 175-run defeat by Rest of India in the Irani Cup at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chasing a 255-run target, Jaydev Unadkat’s men were skittled by a spin attack led by left-armer Saurabh Kumar’s six-wicket haul (6/43). Shams Mulani and off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked up the remaining wickets as RoI bagged the title.

Saurabh finished with a match haul of 10 wickets.

Saurashtra’s fourth-innings total is the lowest-ever in Irani Cup history, the previous lowest being 83 by RoI against Bombay in 1964.

In its previous Irani Cup final at the start of the 2022-23 season, Saurashtra was bowled out for 98, the sixth-lowest total in the tournament during an eight-wicket defeat.

After being forced to bowl first this time, Saurashtra bowled out RoI for 314 before conceding a 100-run lead in the first-innings. However, Saurashtra clawed back early on Day 3 of the final, with left-arm spinner Parth Bhut’s career-best figures of seven for 53 bundling RoI for 160.