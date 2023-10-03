Washington Sundar to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

All-rounder M.S. Washington Sundar will lead Tamil Nadu’s campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that starts on October 16 while top-order batter B. Sai Sudharsan will be his deputy.

Tamil Nadu is the most successful side in the competition, having won it three times, including twice in the last three years. The team is drawn alongside Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland.

TN’s group stage matches will be played in Dehradun, with the first match against its southern neighbour Karnataka. Last year, TN failed to qualify for the knockouts after being in the final for three straight years.

