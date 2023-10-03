MagazineBuy Print

Washington Sundar to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Tamil Nadu is the most successful side in the competition, having won it three times, including twice in the last three years.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 21:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu batter Washington Sundar in action during the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Rajasthan at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on November 29, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu batter Washington Sundar in action during the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Rajasthan at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on November 29, 2019. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu batter Washington Sundar in action during the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Rajasthan at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on November 29, 2019. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

All-rounder M.S. Washington Sundar will lead Tamil Nadu’s campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that starts on October 16 while top-order batter B. Sai Sudharsan will be his deputy.

Tamil Nadu is the most successful side in the competition, having won it three times, including twice in the last three years. The team is drawn alongside Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland.

TN’s group stage matches will be played in Dehradun, with the first match against its southern neighbour Karnataka. Last year, TN failed to qualify for the knockouts after being in the final for three straight years.

More to follow.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Washington Sundar

