India’s star Virat Kohli will mark a much-awaited return to his home ground at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after four years during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Kohli was in the thick of things in India’s opener against Australia in Chennai, scoring a stellar 85 to resurrect a tricky 200-run chase with a stoic partnership with KL Rahul.
Across his illustrious 282-match ODI career, Kohli has played seven ODIs in Delhi. Kohli could not bat in his first appearance at the Kotla in a match against Sri Lanka in 2009 which ended in a no-result game.
Kohli’s second ODI appearance in Delhi was during the 2011 World Cup. In the match against the Netherlands at the venue, Kohli was dismissed for 12 as India eventually scraped through by five wickets in a 190-run chase.
It did not take long for Kohli to light up his home town as the young batter slammed an unbeaten 112 off 98 balls against England in October 2011. India crossed the line by eight wickets and Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match. In his following four outings at the venue, Kohli has only managed a solitary fifty-plus score (62 v West Indies). In his last ODI appearance in Delhi in 2019, Kohli fell for 20 against Australia.
VIRAT KOHLI BATTING STATS IN DELHI
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best
|7
|6
|222
|44.40
|89.51
|112*
- India vs Sri Lanka, 2009 - DNB
- India vs Netherlands, 2011 - 12 (20b, 2x4)
- India vs England, 2011 - 112* (98b, 16x4)
- India vs Pakistan, 2013 - 7 (17b, 1x4)
- India vs West Indies, 2014 - 62 (78b, 5x4)
- India vs New Zealand, 2016 - 9 (13b, 1x4)
- India vs Australia, 2019 - 20 (22b, 2x4)
