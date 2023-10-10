MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG, World Cup: Afghanistan is far better at playing spin bowling, says captain Shahidi

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi stressed that all departments within his squad need to perform.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 19:14 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
The Afghanistan skipper said that the team is used to packed stadiums and that it will focus on its own game for a favourable result against the host.
The Afghanistan skipper said that the team is used to packed stadiums and that it will focus on its own game for a favourable result against the host. | Photo Credit: The Hindu /Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

The Afghanistan skipper said that the team is used to packed stadiums and that it will focus on its own game for a favourable result against the host. | Photo Credit: The Hindu /Emmanual Yogini

Having lost to Bangladesh in the rarefied heights of Dharamshala, Afghanistan quickly descended to the plains ahead of its World Cup clash here against India.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi stressed that all departments within his squad need to perform.

“We have a good spin attack, but only one department can’t win you games. You have to score runs for that, to win the game. Also in the Bangladesh game, we didn’t bat well but I still believe we can come back,” he said.

Countering the host will not be easy and Shahidi said, “We have to make these things simple, and we are used to full stadiums. We need to focus on our own game and deliver that.”

RELATED: Australia done, Afghanistan next: India looks to continue winning momentum before prized IND vs PAK clash

The captain also backed Rashid Khan to prosper, “Whenever it is his day he can do anything against the opposition, we are hoping he delivers.”

Shahidi felt that playing against his own spinners while training was an advantage.

“We play better spinners in the net sessions. Rashid, Nabi, Noor and Mujeeb, we play them every day. I think our team is far better at playing spin bowling,” he said.

The Afghan captain also toned down the chat around the tense exchanges between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in the past.

“What happened on the ground, that aggression comes to every player. We like a lot of your (India’s) players, we have idols like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid,” Shahidi said and added that mentor Ajay Jadeja has spoken about dealing with pressure.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Hashmatullah Shahidi /

India vs Afghanistan /

Afghanistan

