MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AFG Prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between India and Afghanistan.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli will be in focus upon return to his home ground during India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli will be in focus upon return to his home ground during India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Virat Kohli will be in focus upon return to his home ground during India’s World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Afghanistan will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday.

India will continue to be without Shubman Gill who is battling dengue and remains away from the squad. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be aiming to bounce back from its stinging defeat to Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

ALSO READ
Australia done, Afghanistan next: India looks to continue winning momentum before prized IND vs PAK clash

IND vs AFG head-to-head record

IND vs AFG live streaming info

INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Delhi

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Najibullah Zadran
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Nabi, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Noor Ahmad
Team composition: IND 7-4 AFG | Credits left: 10

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ
IND vs AFG, World Cup: Afghanistan is far better at playing spin bowling, says captain Shahidi

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Australia /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: KL Rahul to continue at No. 5, as India intends to stick with batting order against Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Kohli ODI record in Delhi: Batting stats at Kotla ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Kohli ODI record in Delhi: Batting stats at Kotla ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul opt out of net session ahead of India’s World Cup encounter against Afghanistan
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: KL Rahul to continue at No. 5, as India intends to stick with batting order against Afghanistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Kohli ODI record in Delhi: Batting stats at Kotla ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment