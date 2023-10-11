India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and Afghanistan will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday.

India will continue to be without Shubman Gill who is battling dengue and remains away from the squad. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be aiming to bounce back from its stinging defeat to Bangladesh in Dharamsala.

INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Najibullah Zadran All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Nabi, Hardik Pandya Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Noor Ahmad Team composition: IND 7-4 AFG | Credits left: 10

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.