India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and Afghanistan will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday.
India will continue to be without Shubman Gill who is battling dengue and remains away from the squad. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be aiming to bounce back from its stinging defeat to Bangladesh in Dharamsala.
IND vs AFG head-to-head record
IND vs AFG live streaming info
INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED LINEUPS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Delhi
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.
