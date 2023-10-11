India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match today?

India faces Afghanistan in its second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info
When will IND vs AUS World Cup match be played?
The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.
Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Delhi
What time will IND vs AUS World Cup match begin?
The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will IND vs AFG World Cup match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AFG World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AFG World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
INDIA
AFGHANISTAN
