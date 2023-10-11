MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match today?

IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 11, 2023 06:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.
India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

India faces Afghanistan in its second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

ALSO READ
Australia done, Afghanistan next: India looks to continue winning momentum before prized IND vs PAK clash

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will IND vs AUS World Cup match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.

Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Delhi

What time will IND vs AUS World Cup match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AFG World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AFG World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AFG World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India vs Australia

