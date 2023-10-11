India will take on Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
Interestingly, the two teams last met in an ODI during the 2019 World Cup in England where India edged out Afghanistan by 11 runs in Southampton.
While the Afghans are yet to earn a win over India in three meetings, it managed a thrilling tie in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.
Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Delhi
IND VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
IND VS AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS AFG ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)
|2
|146
|73.00
|101.38
|124
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|3
|122
|40.66
|93.12
|64
|KL Rahul (IND)
|2
|90
|45.00
|75.63
|60
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AFG ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|2
|7
|3.80
|10.85
|4/30
|Mohammed Shami (IND)
|2
|6
|5.24
|15.00
|4/40
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|3
|5
|3.55
|20.60
|2/33
THE SQUADS
INDIA
AFGHANISTAN
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match today?
- India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets
- India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- IND vs AFG: KL Rahul to continue at No. 5, as India intends to stick with batting order against Afghanistan
- Kohli ODI record in Delhi: Batting stats at Kotla ahead of India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE