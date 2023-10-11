India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will take on Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the two teams last met in an ODI during the 2019 World Cup in England where India edged out Afghanistan by 11 runs in Southampton.

While the Afghans are yet to earn a win over India in three meetings, it managed a thrilling tie in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

IND VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 3 India won: 2 Afghanistan won: 1 Tied: 1 Last result: India won by 11 runs (Southampton; June 2019)

IND VS AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest score) vs AFG: 252 all out (49.5) - Match tied (2018) IND (lowest score) vs AUS: 224/8 (50) - IND won by 11 runs (2019) AFG(highest score) vs IND: 252/8 (50) - Match tied (2018) AFG (lowest score) vs IND: 159 (45.2) - AFG lost by eight wickets (2014) IND (highest individual score) vs AFG: Virat Kohli - 67 (63) IND (best bowling) vs AFG: Ravindra Jadeja - 4/30 (10) AFG (highest individual score) vs IND: Mohammad Shahzad 124 (116) AFG (best bowling) vs IND: Mohammad Nabi - 2/33 (9)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 2 146 73.00 101.38 124 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 122 40.66 93.12 64 KL Rahul (IND) 2 90 45.00 75.63 60

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2 7 3.80 10.85 4/30 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 6 5.24 15.00 4/40 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 5 3.55 20.60 2/33