India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs: IND vs AFG overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs Afghanistan match in Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 07:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India and Afghanistan last featured in an ODI against each other in the 2019 World Cup.
India and Afghanistan last featured in an ODI against each other in the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
India and Afghanistan last featured in an ODI against each other in the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the two teams last met in an ODI during the 2019 World Cup in England where India edged out Afghanistan by 11 runs in Southampton.

While the Afghans are yet to earn a win over India in three meetings, it managed a thrilling tie in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Australia done, Afghanistan next: India looks to continue winning momentum before prized IND vs PAK clash

Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Delhi

IND VS AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 3
India won: 2
Afghanistan won: 1
Tied: 1
Last result: India won by 11 runs (Southampton; June 2019)
IND vs AFG: KL Rahul to continue at No. 5, as India intends to stick with batting order against Afghanistan
IND VS AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest score) vs AFG: 252 all out (49.5) - Match tied (2018)
IND (lowest score) vs AUS: 224/8 (50) - IND won by 11 runs (2019)
AFG(highest score) vs IND: 252/8 (50) - Match tied (2018)
AFG (lowest score) vs IND: 159 (45.2) - AFG lost by eight wickets (2014)
IND (highest individual score) vs AFG: Virat Kohli - 67 (63)
IND (best bowling) vs AFG: Ravindra Jadeja - 4/30 (10)
AFG (highest individual score) vs IND: Mohammad Shahzad 124 (116)
AFG (best bowling) vs IND: Mohammad Nabi - 2/33 (9)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 2 146 73.00 101.38 124
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 122 40.66 93.12 64
KL Rahul (IND) 2 90 45.00 75.63 60

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2 7 3.80 10.85 4/30
Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 6 5.24 15.00 4/40
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 5 3.55 20.60 2/33
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R. Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

