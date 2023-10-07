MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Chennaiyin FC to extend winning run

This was Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s third consecutive victory, while Chennaiyin suffered its third straight defeat in its first home match of the season.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 23:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan
Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal.
Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Reigning champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) inflicted a 3-1 defeat on host Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

This was MBSG’s third consecutive victory, while Chennaiyin suffered its third straight defeat in its first home match of the season.

It was a clinical performance from MBSG, who proved to be the superior side throughout.

The visitor had control over the proceedings, be it in midfield or defence. Barring a brief flourish by Chennaiyin early in the first half, it was MBSG all the way. Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad Ali was the real star of the match.

His incisive and side-splitting passes resulted in two of the three goals.

AS IT HAPPENED: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant highlights

It was his cross from the right, that saw Dimitrios Petratos head it home. Samad, Liston Colaco and Petratos troubled the host’s defence no end.

Jason Cummings tapped one home in the first-half added time to enlarge the margin after Samad’s shot was deflected by Bikash Yumnam.

The arrival of Rafael Crivellaro in the place of Lazar Cirkovic five minutes into the second half created the much-needed spark for Chennaiyin.

The Brazilian midfielder’s spectacular free-kick from around 25 yards found its way past a diving Vishal Kaith into the top right corner of the net.

However, the joy was short-lived when Manvir Singh shot one past ‘keeper Samik Mitra after receiving a neat pass from Samad.

