La Liga: Bellingham strikes twice as Real Madrid thrashes Osasuna 4-0 to go top of the table

Jude Bellingham’s brace puts Madrid on top of La Liga table with 24 points from nine games, two ahead of Girona and four ahead of third place Barcelona, who will face Granada on Sunday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 23:05 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores his side’s second goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham scores his side's second goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. | Photo Credit: AP
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores his side’s second goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scored twice and produced another masterful display in a 4-0 La Liga home win over Osasuna on Saturday, with the England midfielder reaching an astonishing 10 goals in his first 10 starts for his new team.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the ninth minute with an unstoppable close-range strike and extended the lead in the 54th minute with a tidy finish between the goalkeeper’s legs.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s Bellingham unlocking a new dimension of his midfield prowess under Ancelotti’s tutelage

Vinicius Jr. scored the third following a quick counter-attack in the 65th minute and assisted Joselu who stroke home the fourth in the 70th minute.

The Spanish striker had the chance to add a fifth from the penalty spot in the 84th minute but failed to convert the opportunity.

Real moved on to 24 points from nine games, two ahead of Girona, which beat Cadiz 1-0 away earlier on Saturday. With a game in hand, Barcelona is third on 20 points and faces Granada on Sunday.

