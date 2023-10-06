MagazineBuy Print

Hakimi, Dembele among four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants

During last month’s Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes, PSG fans were heard celebrating with homophobic chants directed at Marseille, and reports said PSG players were also involved.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 07:43 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa.
Paris St Germain players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP
infoIcon

Paris St Germain players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Paris St Germain players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa have been handed one-match suspensions for their role in homophobic chants, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (IFL) said on Thursday.

During last month’s Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes, PSG fans were heard celebrating with homophobic chants directed at Marseille, and reports said PSG players were also involved.

ALSO READ | Valencia condemns Vinicius Junior’s court statement

The IFL handed the players suspensions from Oct. 10 and decided to close the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes for two matches, one of which was suspended.

“The Club regrets that the Disciplinary Commission has opted for an excessive and collective measure, likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the Club with associations, institutions and fans,” PSG said in a statement, adding that they will not appeal.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
