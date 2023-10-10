MagazineBuy Print

Merdeka Cup 2023: Revised Fixtures announced after Palestine withdrawal

India will play Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13 as per the original schedule. The winners of this match will play Tajikistan in the final on October 17.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 12:36 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will play Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13 in the opening match of the Merdeka Cup.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will play Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13 in the opening match of the Merdeka Cup. | Photo Credit: AIFF media
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will play Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13 in the opening match of the Merdeka Cup. | Photo Credit: AIFF media

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced a change of fixtures for the Merdeka Tournament 2023, following Palestine’s last-minute withdrawal from the competition on Tuesday.

The tournament will now take place with three teams - India, Tajikistan and hosts Malaysia in a knock-out format.

ALSO READ: After witnessing Lionel Messi’s World Cup coronation, Qatar’s Lusail Stadium gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2023

India will play Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13 as per the original schedule. The winners of this match will play Tajikistan in the final on October 17.

“The format change is the best solution that has been reached at a special meeting between FAM as the organizer of the 2023 Independence Cup (Merdeka) with the management of the Indian and Tajikistan teams, this morning after taking into account the time constraints following the withdrawal of the Palestinian team,” Football Association of Malaysia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one who has experienced that atmosphere at the Bukit Jalil, having played in the AFC Cup against Selangor FA in 2013 for East Bengal, and is raring to go.

“I have played here once before, and I still remember the stadium, it was absolutely buzzing. I think we have a lot of Indians here as well, and it will be good to see some of those fans support us as well,” he said. “I would like to request all the Indian fans in Kuala Lumpur to come and support us.”

Defender Subhasish Bose feels that matches against Malaysia and Tajikistan, both of whom have had good preparation in the lead-up to the Merdeka Tournament, will help the team in their longer aim to prepare for bigger events like the World Cup Qualifiers next month or the AFC Asian Cup in January.

“These will be tough matches against some good sides, and I think they will go a long way in helping us prepare for the Asian Cup and the World Cup Qualifiers. Malaysia are a very good team and have had some good results recently. So, everyone’s looking forward to playing against them,” said Subhasish.

Merdeka Cup 2023 Schedule:
October 13: Malaysia vs India, 6:30 PM IST
October 17: Malaysia/India vs Tajikistan, 6:30 PM IST

