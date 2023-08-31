MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala Blasters FC signs midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma until 2026

Kerala Blasters has reached an agreement with Punjab FC for the transfer of midfielder midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma, for an disclosed fee on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 15:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Freddy Lallawmawma in action.
 Freddy Lallawmawma in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

 Freddy Lallawmawma in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Blasters has reached an agreement with Punjab FC for the transfer of midfielder midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma until 2026 , for an disclosed fee on Thursday.

Over the past two seasons, the 21-year-old Mizoram native has been a commanding and combative presence in the Hero I-League with Punjab FC, winning the title with them last season.

Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, “Freddy is a very good addition to the squad. He is young and eager to learn with the mentality to impact and control the game in the midfield. I hope he can quickly settle into the squad and contribute to the team’s success.”

ALSO READ
Mumbai City signs rising Indian winger Lotjem on three-year contract

A defensive midfielder by trade, Lallawmawma is adept at playing in multiple playing positions within the midfield and full of indistry- qualities that he has displayed extensively and consistently over his career thus far.

Lallawmawma said,“I am extremely grateful for this exciting opportunity. Kerala Blasters is one of the biggest clubs in the country and I see this opportunity as the next big step in my growth as a player. I promise to do everything within my control to do whatever role the club requires me to fulfill.”

He is expected to link up with his new teammates in Kochi this week, where the team is preparing for the dubai leg of its preseason.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Punjab FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters FC signs midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Theekshana dismisses Tanzid Hasan for a duck; Naim falls to De Silva
    Team Sportstar
  3. Under-pressure Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
    Reuters
  4. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters FC signs midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal and NorthEast United condemn racism incidents during semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs former Tottenham Hotspur youth product Cy Goddard
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal reaches Durand Cup final after 19 years after 5-3 win on penalties against NorthEast
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters FC signs midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Theekshana dismisses Tanzid Hasan for a duck; Naim falls to De Silva
    Team Sportstar
  3. Under-pressure Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
    Reuters
  4. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris, Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment