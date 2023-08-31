Mumbai City signs rising Indian winger Lotjem on three-year contract.

Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the signing of promising 19-year-old winger Seilenthang Lotjem of Manipur for a three-year contract.

Lotjem’s journey began when he was signed by Sudeva Delhi FC at just 16 years of age in 2020 after coming up through the JCT Academy in Punjab.

Lotjem rapidly ascended the ranks, earning a spot in Sudeva Delhi’s first team during his second season in the 2021-22 I-League when he scored a goal from 10 appearances.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was confident of Lotjem’s positive impact.

“Lotjem is an impressive young talent as shown in his performances in the I-League over the past two seasons,” Buckingham said in a club statement.

“His abilities and versatility make him an exciting prospect and I am certain he can fit into our club and the young group that we have.

“Lotjem is a confident young player who will help us achieve our goals this season while continuing to develop and build our squad over the long term,” added the Englishman.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Lotjem said, “It’s a proud moment for me to sign for Mumbai City.

“My focus is entirely on working hard and growing as a player every single day and to play at a club like Mumbai City and under a coach like Des Buckingham, it’s an opportunity I want to make the most of.

“I am ready to get started with my new teammates, learn from them and hopefully, I can help contribute to the club’s ambitions,” the midfielder added.