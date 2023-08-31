MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nebraska sets attendance world record for women’s event at 92,003

The University of Nebraska set a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event on Wednesday when 92,003 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to watch its volleyball team play Omaha.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 13:31 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fans watch Nebraska take on Omaha in a college volleyball match.
Fans watch Nebraska take on Omaha in a college volleyball match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fans watch Nebraska take on Omaha in a college volleyball match. | Photo Credit: AP

The University of Nebraska set a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event on Wednesday when 92,003 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to watch its volleyball team play Omaha.

The previous record of 91,648 was set when Barcelona hosted Wolfsburg at Camp Nou in April last year in a Women’s Champions League football match.

The outdoor stadium, which usually hosts the university’s American football games, has a listed capacity of 85,458, but attendances have exceeded 90,000 in the past.

ALSO READ
Arshad Ayub: No dearth of talent but process needs to improve for Hyderabad to win Ranji Trophy again

“I’ve probably cried five times today. It’s been a very emotional day,” coach John Cook, who has led Nebraska to four NCAA championships, told a news conference.

“We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium and to go for the record and break it. I don’t think anybody could have envisioned that when this whole thing started. It feels like a great accomplishment.”

The match was announced in February as part of “Volleyball Day in Nebraska”. Nebraska won 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.

The university said on its website the team have sold out 306 consecutive regular-season matches, although Wednesday’s event will not count towards that streak since it was not held at their home arena.

Nebraska have led the U.S. in attendance every season since 2013, and been involved in eight of the top nine crowds in NCAA volleyball history.

Related Topics

Volleyball

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Parupalli Kashyap reflects on London 2012 heroics; Gagan Narang says for an athlete, Olympics is every day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nebraska sets attendance world record for women’s event at 92,003
    Reuters
  3. Kerala Senior Football Championship to be a knockout event due to budgetary constraints, says Secretary Anilkumar
    Stan Rayan
  4. Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have uplifted Indian sports, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. Nebraska sets attendance world record for women’s event at 92,003
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial
    Stan Rayan
  3. Asian Games volleyball team selection trials postponed at last moment
    Stan Rayan
  4. Hyderabad duo keen to script new chapter in beach volleyball history of India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IOA forms ad-hoc committee for volleyball
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Parupalli Kashyap reflects on London 2012 heroics; Gagan Narang says for an athlete, Olympics is every day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nebraska sets attendance world record for women’s event at 92,003
    Reuters
  3. Kerala Senior Football Championship to be a knockout event due to budgetary constraints, says Secretary Anilkumar
    Stan Rayan
  4. Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have uplifted Indian sports, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment