India

Mizoram’s Lalnghinglova Hmar becomes AIFF League chairman

A former history teacher before becoming a journalist, the 44-year-old Hmar played a key role in establishing Mizoram Premier League in 2012

PTI
21 September, 2022 21:01 IST
21 September, 2022 21:01 IST
Hmar (in pic) succeeds Subrata Dutta, then AIFF senior vice president, for the post.

Hmar (in pic) succeeds Subrata Dutta, then AIFF senior vice president, for the post. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A former history teacher before becoming a journalist, the 44-year-old Hmar played a key role in establishing Mizoram Premier League in 2012

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee member and Mizoram state unit secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar has been appointed as League Committee chairman.

A former history teacher before becoming a journalist, the 44-year-old Hmar played a key role in establishing Mizoram Premier League in 2012. He also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the lone seat in Mizoram.

ALSO READ: 2022 SAFF Women’s Championship: History for Bangladesh and a reality check for India

"Believe me @TeteaHmar will deliver. My best wishes to the man who changed the face of football in Mizoram," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted.

Hmar succeeds Subrata Dutta, then AIFF senior vice president, for the post.

Hmar was earlier serving as deputy to Dutta.

Read more stories on India.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

Explained: Why has FIFA banned AIFF (All India Football Federation)?

Slide shows

Future of Indian football: Five players who impressed in I-League 2016-17

I-League: Aizawl celebrates historic title with community

Bengaluru FC dominates I-League awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us