Mizoram’s Lalnghinglova Hmar becomes AIFF League chairman

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee member and Mizoram state unit secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar has been appointed as League Committee chairman.

A former history teacher before becoming a journalist, the 44-year-old Hmar played a key role in establishing Mizoram Premier League in 2012. He also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the lone seat in Mizoram.

"Believe me @TeteaHmar will deliver. My best wishes to the man who changed the face of football in Mizoram," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted.

Hmar succeeds Subrata Dutta, then AIFF senior vice president, for the post.

Hmar was earlier serving as deputy to Dutta.